Telangana govt to spend estimated Rs 1.70 lakh crore towards 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme

PTI
Published Oct 18, 2021, 7:47 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2021, 7:47 pm IST
Rao also said a benefit like 'Dalit Bandhu' would be extended to backward classes, STs and the economically backward sections gradually
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Representational image: Twitter/TelanganaCMO)
 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Representational image: Twitter/TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government would spend an estimated Rs 1.70 lakh crore towards its flagship Dalit welfare scheme, 'Dalit Bandhu', Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Monday.

"The estimate is that we will invest Rs 1.70 lakh crore in this. Some say how can we do it. When we began the fight for (separate) Telangana also, some said how can you get it. It needs courage," he said.

 

Telangana is expected to spend Rs 23 lakh crore in the coming seven years -- about two years in the present term of ruling TRS and the next five years, he said.

He expressed confidence about TRS winning the next assembly elections, scheduled to be held in December, 2023.

"The expenditure to be made by Telangana in the seven years, the amount that will come to Telangana treasury and go out as expenditure is, Rs 23 lakh crore. How much is Rs 1.70 lakh crore in these Rs 23 lakh crore... If we have the sincerity, is it such a big thing?," he said.

 

The investment of Rs 1.70 lakh crore would fetch Rs 10 lakh crore to the state economy with an economic spin-off taking place, he said.

Rao was addressing a gathering at the TRS office here where Motkupalli Narasimhulu, a former minister and Dalit leader, joined the ruling party.

Rao also said a benefit like 'Dalit Bandhu' would be extended to backward classes, STs and the economically backward sections gradually.

Under the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme, the beneficiary would get Rs 10 lakh to start a business or trade of his or her choice to emerge out of poverty.

 

The scheme is presently being implemented on a pilot basis in the state.

