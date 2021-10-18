Nation Current Affairs 18 Oct 2021 Shiv Sena leader mov ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Shiv Sena leader moves SC seeking judicial enquiry into affairs of NCB at Mumbai

PTI
Published Oct 18, 2021, 3:46 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2021, 3:46 pm IST
The move comes in the wake of the arrest of Aryan Khan in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken to Arthur Road jail from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after being arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken to Arthur Road jail from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after being arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A Shiv Sena leader has moved the Supreme Court seeking judicial enquiry into affairs of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at Mumbai and its officials in the wake of the arrest of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship in Mumbai.

The petition has urged the apex court to take suo moto cognizance to protect the fundamental rights of Aryan who has been booked under the NDPS Act by NCB, Zonal Office, Mumbai.

 

"I would like to point out towards the malafide style, approach and dirty vendetta affairs of NCB at Mumbai and it's officials targeting select film celebrity & few models since last two years and would like to request Your Honour to order to institute special judicial investigation & enquiry to unearth the role of NCB official," the plea filed by Mumbai-based Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari said.

Referring to the statement of NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in which he had cast aspersions on NCB, the plea said it's high time the NCB is probed by a top court judge to unravel the truth.

 

Aryan is currently lodged in Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai in the case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship.

Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs, and later made the arrests.

...
Tags: aryan khan, aryan khan arrest, aryan khan drugs case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The water released from the anaicut in Ranipet district is expected to reach the Chengelpet district border of Palur soon and considering the downpour, there is a likelihood of more inflows. (DC Photo)

Flood alert sounded to people living near River Palar in Tamil Nadu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Pothole filling on Bengaluru roads on war footing after respite from rains: K'taka CM

Teachers welcome primary school children of class 6th to 8th as Karnataka government allowed reopening of schools, in Chikmagalur. (Photo: PTI/File)

Schools to reopen for students of classes 1 to 5 in Karnataka, announcement soon

A man holds an umbrella and keeps a watch on his grazing cows on a rainy day in Kochi. (Photo: AP)

Expert committee to decide on opening of dams in Kerala amid heavy rainfall



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Highest post-pandemic domestic air traffic seen on Sunday: Scindia

When the government resumed scheduled domestic services on May 25, 2020, it permitted airlines to operate just 33 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights. (AFP Photo)

WHO to meet next week to consider emergency use listing of Covaxin

A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin during a special vaccination drive for homeless and migrant workers against COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo: AP/File)

India logs 16,862 new COVID-19 cases, 379 fatalities

Devotees gather around a

Karnataka CM Bommai hints at tax cut on petrol after reviewing the state's economy

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

India logs 14,146 fresh Covid cases, 144 more deaths in a day

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at State Government-run at SKM Hall in Patna (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->