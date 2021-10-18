Nation Current Affairs 18 Oct 2021 Schools to reopen fo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Schools to reopen for students of classes 1 to 5 in Karnataka, announcement soon

PTI
Published Oct 18, 2021, 3:52 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2021, 3:52 pm IST
The government had reopened schools for students of classes 6 to 8 from September 6
Teachers welcome primary school children of class 6th to 8th as Karnataka government allowed reopening of schools, in Chikmagalur. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Teachers welcome primary school children of class 6th to 8th as Karnataka government allowed reopening of schools, in Chikmagalur. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said schools will reopen for students of classes 1 to 5 in the state and the government will soon make an announcement in this regard.

"Already the experts committee has given the report, we will issue the order. Regarding, from when (to start the classes) and all those details, the Chief Secretary will hold a meeting with the education department," Bommai said.

 

Speaking to reporters here, he said after the discussions, a decision on reopening schools for students from classes one to five will be taken.

With COVID-19 cases declining, the government had reopened schools for students of classes 6 to 8 from September 6, and for students of classes 9 to 12 from August 23.

Earlier in the day, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said that the schools will be reopened for students of class 1 to 5 on the basis of the recommendation of the state's Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19. "If they say from October 21, we will start; if they say a week later, we will start a week later."

 

Noting that the government wants to start classes from one to five in one go, he said, "but our plan is to have half-a-day classes during the initial one week or so, and thereafter full day classes, once students get used to it," he said.

The Minister, however, said no decision has been taken regarding reopening schools for LKG (Lower Kindergarten) and UKG (Upper Kindergarten) children.

...
Tags: karnataka covid update, karnataka schools
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The water released from the anaicut in Ranipet district is expected to reach the Chengelpet district border of Palur soon and considering the downpour, there is a likelihood of more inflows. (DC Photo)

Flood alert sounded to people living near River Palar in Tamil Nadu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Pothole filling on Bengaluru roads on war footing after respite from rains: K'taka CM

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken to Arthur Road jail from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after being arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena leader moves SC seeking judicial enquiry into affairs of NCB at Mumbai

A man holds an umbrella and keeps a watch on his grazing cows on a rainy day in Kochi. (Photo: AP)

Expert committee to decide on opening of dams in Kerala amid heavy rainfall



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Highest post-pandemic domestic air traffic seen on Sunday: Scindia

When the government resumed scheduled domestic services on May 25, 2020, it permitted airlines to operate just 33 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights. (AFP Photo)

Shiv Sena leader moves SC seeking judicial enquiry into affairs of NCB at Mumbai

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken to Arthur Road jail from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after being arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

WHO to meet next week to consider emergency use listing of Covaxin

A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin during a special vaccination drive for homeless and migrant workers against COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo: AP/File)

India logs 16,862 new COVID-19 cases, 379 fatalities

Devotees gather around a

Karnataka CM Bommai hints at tax cut on petrol after reviewing the state's economy

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->