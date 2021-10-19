Nation Current Affairs 18 Oct 2021 Jagan calls for stra ...
Jagan calls for strategy to meet power demand in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 19, 2021, 2:14 am IST
Updated Oct 19, 2021, 2:14 am IST
Jagan Mohan Reddy called for steps for construction of a reverse pumping power project with a capacity to generate 6,300 mw of power
Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to initiate all requisite measures to get adequate quantity of power.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on energy with top officials at his camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister called for both long and short-term measures to handle the power issue in the state and directed the officials to ensure that there was no short supply of coal to thermal power stations in the state and asked them to coordinate with the Singareni Collieries, Coal India and other agencies to get stocks of coal even by availing the services of cargo ships for transport as it could even save transport charges.

 

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they were ensuring power supply without any interruptions and were assessing the quantity of power required and taking steps accordingly to avoid any disruption in power supply to the people in the state.

Explaining a series of measures initiated to overcome the power crisis, the officials said they were getting an additional quantity of two rakes of coal from Mahanadi Coal Fields and added that they had enhanced thermal power generation to 69 million units from 50 million units under the control of AP Genco. They said they were getting 170 mw of power from Power Trade Corporation also.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy called for steps for construction of a reverse pumping power project with a capacity to generate 6,300 mw of power and also directed the officials to pay attention on execution of proposed 1,350 mw capacity reverse pumping power project with a capacity to generate 1,350 mw at Sileru.

The Chief Minister said, “We should take measures to ensure adequate supply of power by coordinating with all stakeholders involved in power generation with proper strategy to suit both temporary and long-term power requirement in the state.”

 

