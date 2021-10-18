Nation Current Affairs 18 Oct 2021 India reports lowest ...
India reports lowest COVID-19 cases in 221 days, 166 fresh fatalities

PTI
Published Oct 18, 2021, 10:15 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2021, 10:56 am IST
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 24 straight days
A health worker takes swab samples of a passenger for COVID-19 testing at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (PTI file photo)
New Delhi: India added 13,596 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,40,81,315, while the active cases declined to 1,89,694, the lowest in 221 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,52,290 with 166 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 24 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 113 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.56 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.12 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 6,152 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 9,89,493 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 59,19,24,874.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 49 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.37 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 115 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,34,39,331, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 97.79 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 166 new fatalities include 74 from Kerala and 29 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,52,290 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,39,789 from Maharashtra, 37,941 from Karnataka, 35,899 from Tamil Nadu, 26,865 from Kerala, 25,089 from Delhi, 22,898 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,977 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

...
Tags: covid update, coronavirus cases, covid cases, covid deaths
Location: India, Delhi


