Nation Current Affairs 18 Oct 2021 Highest post-pandemi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Highest post-pandemic domestic air traffic seen on Sunday: Scindia

PTI
Published Oct 18, 2021, 3:04 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2021, 3:22 pm IST
The Centre had suspended all scheduled domestic flights from March 25, 2020, to May 25, 2020, as part of the coronavirus-induced lockdown
When the government resumed scheduled domestic services on May 25, 2020, it permitted airlines to operate just 33 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights. (AFP Photo)
 When the government resumed scheduled domestic services on May 25, 2020, it permitted airlines to operate just 33 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: Due to constructive policies of the Centre, domestic air traffic reached its highest level on Sunday since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

A total of 3,27,923 passengers travelled on 2,372 flights within India on Sunday, he noted.

 

Before the pandemic struck, India's daily domestic air traffic was approximately 4.25 lakh passengers.

The Centre had suspended all scheduled domestic flights from March 25, 2020, to May 25, 2020, as part of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"Owing to the constructive policies of the government, domestic air traffic has seen the highest level, post the onset of the pandemic," Scindia tweeted on Monday.

"The civil aviation sector in India thrives amidst unprecedented challenges, whilst we make every effort to return to normalcy as early as possible," he added.

 

When the government resumed scheduled domestic services on May 25, 2020, it permitted airlines to operate just 33 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights.

This capacity was gradually increased with time. Ultimately, on October 12, the Centre announced that airlines can operate domestic flights without any capacity restriction from October 18 onwards.

...
Tags: air traffic, domestic flights, covid-19 pandemic, domestic air travel, civil aviation sector
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The water released from the anaicut in Ranipet district is expected to reach the Chengelpet district border of Palur soon and considering the downpour, there is a likelihood of more inflows. (DC Photo)

Flood alert sounded to people living near River Palar in Tamil Nadu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Pothole filling on Bengaluru roads on war footing after respite from rains: K'taka CM

Teachers welcome primary school children of class 6th to 8th as Karnataka government allowed reopening of schools, in Chikmagalur. (Photo: PTI/File)

Schools to reopen for students of classes 1 to 5 in Karnataka, announcement soon

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken to Arthur Road jail from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office after being arrested in connection with the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena leader moves SC seeking judicial enquiry into affairs of NCB at Mumbai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

WHO to meet next week to consider emergency use listing of Covaxin

A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin during a special vaccination drive for homeless and migrant workers against COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo: AP/File)

India logs 16,862 new COVID-19 cases, 379 fatalities

Devotees gather around a

Karnataka CM Bommai hints at tax cut on petrol after reviewing the state's economy

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

India logs 14,146 fresh Covid cases, 144 more deaths in a day

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at State Government-run at SKM Hall in Patna (PTI)

FM stresses need to keep supply chains open for vaccine raw materials to combat COVID

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 4th G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting, in Washington DC, USA. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->