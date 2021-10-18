Nation Current Affairs 18 Oct 2021 FM stresses need to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

FM stresses need to keep supply chains open for vaccine raw materials to combat COVID

PTI
Published Oct 18, 2021, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2021, 1:03 pm IST
Sitharaman highlighted the need of an international financial architecture to fight the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 4th G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting, in Washington DC, USA. (PTI Photo)
 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 4th G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting, in Washington DC, USA. (PTI Photo)

New York: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has highlighted the need of an international financial architecture to fight the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe and stressed on the need to keep the supply chains open for vaccine raw materials.

Sitharaman, participating in the 36th Annual G30 International Banking Seminar virtually here on Sunday, spoke on the panel about Financing the Commons, Climate and pandemic security, the Finance Ministry tweeted.

 

She stressed on focused mobilisation and #equitableallocation of finances and #techsolutions to successfully harness the global #commongood of #climate and #pandemic security, it said.

Sitharaman highlighted the need of an international financial architecture to fight the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe and supported the need of new financial instruments to focus and press forward green initiatives.

She underlined the need for the World Health Organisation (WHO) to be strengthened for a more effective response to new challenges.

 

She stressed on the need to keep open supply chains for vaccine raw materials, the ministry said.

Later in the day, Sitharaman addressed a gathering of women entrepreneurs of Indian-origin in New Jersey, where she spoke on India's robust economic recovery and the road ahead and the opportunities India has to offer to the world.

Sitharaman arrived here on Friday after her visit to Washington DC where she participated in the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

She began her week-long US visit with a trip to Boston, where she met CEOs, addressed a roundtable meeting of investors and executives and addressed students and faculty at the Harvard Kennedy School.

 

India, the world's largest producer of vaccines overall, suspended exports of COVID-19 vaccines in April to focus on inoculating its own population following a sudden spike in infections.

Last month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that India will resume the supplies abroad.

India said that it will resume export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter of 2021 under the ''Vaccine Maitri'' programme and to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool.

COVAX is a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines directed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the WHO. 

 

...
Tags: covid pandemic, finance minister mrs nirmala sitharaman, pandemic, financial architecture
Location: United States, New York


Latest From Nation

Reddy that Rao has been relentlessly campaigning in the Huzurabad constituency for the last one month setting aside all his work. (Photo: AP/File)

Huzurabad bypolls: Cong letter to EC against cabinet minister's relentless campaign

A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin during a special vaccination drive for homeless and migrant workers against COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo: AP/File)

WHO to meet next week to consider emergency use listing of Covaxin

Yuvraj Singh. (PTI Photo)

Yuvraj Singh held in alleged casteist remarks case, released later: Haryana police

A police officer searches the bag of Kashmiri men in Srinagar, Kashmir on Oct. 12, 2021. (AP/Dar Yasin)

Kashmir Police asked to shift non-local labourers to police stations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

WHO to meet next week to consider emergency use listing of Covaxin

A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin during a special vaccination drive for homeless and migrant workers against COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo: AP/File)

India logs 16,862 new COVID-19 cases, 379 fatalities

Devotees gather around a

Karnataka CM Bommai hints at tax cut on petrol after reviewing the state's economy

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

India logs 14,146 fresh Covid cases, 144 more deaths in a day

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at State Government-run at SKM Hall in Patna (PTI)

Farmers block train traffic in Punjab as part of 'rail roko' stir over Lakhimpur

During the 'rail roko' protest, all train traffic will be stopped from 10 am till 4 pm on Monday, the SKM had said. (Representational image: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->