3000 cops, 500 CISF personnel for Huzurabad byelection

CISF and police personnel take out a flag march in preparation for the October 30 byelection, at Huzurabad on Sunday. (DC)

Karimnagar: Tight security arrangements are being made to prevent untoward incidents in the run-up to the Huzurabad byelection, said Srinivas, deputy commissioner of police (law and order)

He was speaking after inaugurating a flag march with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, from the Fire Station Office to Madhuvani Gardens via Ambedkar chowrasta and Jammikunta road in Huzurabad of Karimnagar district on Sunday.

The DCP said that around 3,000 civil police personnel had been deployed in Huzurabad constituency. In addition, around 500 CISF personnel had reached Huzurabad constituency.

The DCP appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration and police personnel for conducting the elections in a peaceful atmosphere.

ACPs Kotla Venkat Reddy and Nagendar Goud, circle inspectors of Huzurabad Town and Rural, V. Srinivas and E. Kiran sub-inspectors Shekar Reddy, Seena Naik, Kiran and Banda Prashanth Rao were present.