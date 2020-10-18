The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 18 Oct 2020 No RTC buses between ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No RTC buses between AP, Telangana for Dasara

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Oct 18, 2020, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2020, 1:28 pm IST
The APSRTC is operating 1,850 special buses to various places within AP and Karnataka, but Telangana state is not in its plans
Earlier, 781 APSRTC buses used to ply on 81 routes to Telangana state every day and nearly 500 TSRTC buses used to run on 21 routes to AP. (PTI File)
 Earlier, 781 APSRTC buses used to ply on 81 routes to Telangana state every day and nearly 500 TSRTC buses used to run on 21 routes to AP. (PTI File)

Vijayawada: The absence of RTC buses between the two Telugu states is preventing hundreds of people from returning to their homes in Andhra Pradesh for Dasara.

Every year, the RTCs of Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh operate extra buses, nearly 3,000, during Dasara to meet the demand. The buses are packed to capacity and the RTCs levy special fares.

 

This year, the RTCs of the two states that stopped bus services during the lockdown have not resumed them due to a dispute over operating equal number of services.

The APSRTC is operating 1,850 special buses to various places within AP and Karnataka, but Telangana state is not in its plans.

Earlier, 781 APSRTC buses used to ply on 81 routes to Telangana state every day and nearly 500 TSRTC buses used to run on 21 routes to AP. APSRTC buses used to cover 2.60 lakh km and TSRTC buses 1.60 lakh km.

The Telangana state government has been demanding that APSRTC run its buses on par with TSRTC but the AP government has not agreed. Several rounds of talks to resolve the issue have failed.

 

The absence of direct buses to Hyderabad from AP is forcing people to take private buses which are charging huge fares. Others are taking buses to the nearest point where they can access RTC services of the other state, and taking autorickshaws to cover the distance.

Private employees D. Ramakrishna and K. Venu of Vijayawada who were heading for Hyderabad took an APSRTC service to Jaggaiahpet. They travelled 20 km to Kodad, from where they took a TSRTC service to Hyderabad.

Officials said that APSRTC had proposed to operate buses for 70,000 km on an ad hoc basis but there was no response from TSRTC to run buses. APSRTC ED, operations, K. S. Brahmananda Reddy, said that negotiations on operating bus services between the two RTCs were yet not complete.

 

...
Tags: dasara festival, andhra telangana bus service, rtc, apsrtc special services
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu and Kakinada MP V.Geetha Viswanad visit flood affected areas to inspect damaged paddy fields at Gokuvada in East Godavari on Saturday. — Manikanta Kumar Alapati photo

AP CM Jagan writes to Amit Shah, seeks Rs 2250 crore aid

Certificates verification will be held from October 23 to 27 followed by web options registration while the seat allocation dates would be announced later. (Representational Image: PTI)

AP Eamcet 2020 web counselling to start from October 23

The agenda with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust Board’s resolution had also been uploaded on the TTD website, a late-night press statement issued by the devasthanams pointed out on Saturday.

TTD defends decision to invest in government securities

After respite from the rain for a day, heavy showers on Saturday evening lashed Hyderabad catching denizens unawares. — P Surendra photo

Hyderabad flood victims test positive for COVID in relief camps



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard DEL vs CHE Match 34, Delhi Capitals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS CSK Match 34, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs RCB Match 33, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS RCB Match 33, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs KKR Match 32, Mumbai Indians win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KKR Match 32, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs KXI Match 31, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KXIP Match 31, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RAJ Match 30, Delhi Capitals win by 13 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RR Match 30, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs CHE Match 29, Chennai Super Kings win by 20 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KKR Match 28, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NEET 2020 results declared: In a first, two candidates score full marks

Odisha's Soyeb Aftab

India attacks China’s bid to ‘meddle in internal matters’

An Indian Army soldier stands guard near Nastachun pass, also known as Sadhana pass, about 8 Km from the Line of Control (LOC) in the district of Kupwara. (AFP)

Assam government decides to shut down all government-run Madrassas

It is significant that there are 614 government madrassas in Assam and about 900 private madrassas, almost all of which are run by Jamiat Ulama, while there are about 100 government Sanskrit tols and over 500 private tols. Representational Image

Odisha government seals BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi’s office, alleges COVID violations

BJP MP Aparajita Sarang

Consultative meet in Kohima appeals for early resolution of Naga issue

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham