Hyderabad rains: Another wall collapses in Golconda Fort

The nearly 20-foot tall wall, a portion of which collapsed, is on the way to the highest point of the fort.

Hyderabad: The ongoing heavy rains in Hyderabad continue to take a toll on the historic Golconda fort. Days after a portion of one of the miradors of a rampart of Naya Qilla collapsed, another wall inside the fort, in front of the Sri Jagadambika Devi temple, collapsed on Friday. The nearly 20-foot tall wall, a portion of which collapsed, is on the way to the highest point of the fort.

No one was injured as there were hardly any visitors because of the heavy rains, floods and the Covid-19 situation.

It is learnt that officials from the Archaeological Survey of India, which manages the fort, had carried out repairs on collapsed towers on the wall 10 months ago. Some cracks in the lower portions of the wall were not attended to, it was learnt.

The incident follows the one on Thursday when a wall of the Quilashapur fort of Sarvai Papanna in Jangaon district came down.

Mohammed Rafi, a resident of Golconda said that ASI officials were not taking interest in preserving the historical fort, which attracts the tourists from all over the world. If they continue neglecting the cracks that have developed in other parts of the fort, it will not take much time to be fully ruined, he said.