Nation Current Affairs 18 Oct 2019 More than 325 Indian ...
Nation, Current Affairs

More than 325 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in New Delhi

ANI
Published Oct 18, 2019, 2:48 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2019, 5:34 pm IST
The chartered flight Boeing 747-400 touched down at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday morning.
The Indians were accompanied by more than 60 security escorts. (Photo: ANI)
 The Indians were accompanied by more than 60 security escorts. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: More than 325 Indians put on a specially arranged non-scheduled flight by Mexican immigration authorities for illegally entering the country, arrived in New Delhi on Friday.

The Indians had reached Mexico over the last few months with the help of international agents who had allegedly promised them entry into the US through illegal means, immigration sources had confirmed yesterday.

 

The chartered flight Boeing 747-400 touched down at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday morning. All the Indians had been issued Emergency Certificates- a one-way travel document that allows an Indian citizen to enter India in an emergency. Such papers are issued to individuals, who lose, damage, or have no valid passports.

The Indians were accompanied by more than 60 security escorts.

Speaking to ANI, Suresh Singh, one of the repatriated Indians, said that among all the immigrants from different South Asian countries who had entered Mexico, only the Indians had been deported, while immigrants from other countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Cameroon, and Nepal are still there.

Gaurav Kumar, another repatriated Indian, said that he paid 18 lakh to the agent for entry into the US. "We sold our gold and lands to get the money. Our agent sent us through forests. We walked through forests for about 2 weeks and then we were deported from Mexico."

"The National Immigration Institute (of Mexico) said in a statement late Wednesday that it had flown the 310 men and one woman to New Delhi from Toluca," The Washington Post had reported, quoting the Associated Press.

"Mexico has stepped up its immigration enforcement in recent months under pressure from the United States. The government has deployed thousands of National Guard agents along the major migration routes," the publication's report further stated.

"The process of repatriation will take not less than 3-4 hours as government agencies will question them regarding their travel. A legal case may also be registered in the matter and the role of insiders will be probed," a senior immigration official had told ANI.

The majority of repatriated Indians are from Punjab who had traveled to Mexico over the last couple of months.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mexican immigration, illegal immigration
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Launching an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party on the issue, he said,

Give Bharat Ratna to Sukhdev, Rajguru, Bhagat Singh: Asaduddin Owaisi

Prime Minister Modi also slammed the opposition parties, saying that its leaders are busy fighting among themselves and cannot give stability to Haryana. (Photo: ANI)

Rs 3.5 lakh crore will be invested for water in next 5 years: PM in Haryana

Earlier in the day, the student was taken to Bareilly by the police for admission following the orders of a court. (Photo: File | Representational)

Student who accused Chinmayanand escorted by cops for masters' admission in law

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday hit out at the Centre over reports that rural household consumption had slumped to a seven-year low, saying the

Modi govt busy with divide and polarise, no concern over economy slowdown: Yechury



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Skoda drops first teaser for the 2020 Octavia

A more premium interior with a bigger touchscreen is also expected.
 

Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

Hisahito’s birth in 2006 was seen as a miracle by conservatives eager to preserve the males-only succession. (Photo: Social Media)
 

5 platforms enabling you to save more while you engross in your festive shopping

The industry estimates suggest that festive sales account for around 20-30 per cent of annual revenue for apparel and lifestyle brands. (Representational image)
 

'Gully Boy,' 'Delhi Crime' win big at Asian Academy Creative Awards

'Gully Boy,' 'Delhi Crime' won top honours at Asian Academy Creative Awards
 

Horrific child porn website finally taken down

With the analysis, the special agents were able to track down the website server's physical location in South Korea. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the "African Mona Lisa" sold at auction in London on Tuesday for £1.1 million after the family who owned it googled the signature and realised its importance. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Student who accused Chinmayanand escorted by cops for masters' admission in law

Earlier in the day, the student was taken to Bareilly by the police for admission following the orders of a court. (Photo: File | Representational)

ED moves court to withdraw Rajiv Saxena's approver status, says he mislead probe

Special Public Prosecutor Advocate, DP Singh has also alleged that Saxena has misled the agency during the investigation. (Photo: ANI)

PM: Cong can neither get sentiment of people nor respect sacrifice of jawans

The prime minister also referred to Sonipat as land of

Plea seeking quashing of Sec 4, 7 of Triple Talaq law withdrawn from Delhi HC

Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar clearly stated that the petition is maintainable and it is upto the petitioner to continue the matter here or wants to approach Supreme Court as several similar matters are already seized in the top court. (Photo: File)

'Indira Gandhi was Savarkar's follower, you won't find a more secular man than him'

His remarks come amidst the controversy which broke out after the BJP's proposed the name of Savarkar among others for Bharat Ratna in its manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham