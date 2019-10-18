Nation Current Affairs 18 Oct 2019 ‘Modi’s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Modi’s image to help BJP win Huzurnagar: Kota Rama Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ASHISH PUJARI
Published Oct 18, 2019, 12:38 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2019, 12:38 am IST
BJP’s Rama Rao says his party will come to power in TS.
Kota Rama Rao
 Kota Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Though the lotus bagged only 1,500 votes in the 2018 Assembly Election, BJP Huzurnagar candidate, Kota Rama Rao, belonging to the (Perika) BC community, is sure he will win in the byelection and of the BJP forming the government in the next Assembly election.

Excerpts from an interview

 

What made you turn a politician from a doctor?
It is a big decision to become a politician but I am enjoying being amo-ng the people to understand them better, about their needs and issues. The public is showing trust in BJP.
 
What makes you so sure of winning the bypoll as BJP managed to get only 1,500 votes in 2018 Assembly elections?
I was a radiologist in Hyderabad but my roots are in Huzurnagar. I was born and brought up in Huzurnagar. For long, the upper castes have been elected here but this time a BC will be elected. I turned to a politician because I could sense the pulse of the people. BJP is getting strong in Telangana and people are more inclined towards the lotus under the leadership of Naren-dra Modi and Amit Shah. We will win a full majority leaving no space for the Congress, TRS or the TD. None of the  promises which KCR made before coming to power have been kept by the TRS, and Congress is neither in the state nor at the Centre, so the public is not interested to vote for the Congress.

What mantras are the BJP using to woo voters in the byelection?
BJP doesn't believe in wooing anybody rather it's oriented to work for the welfare and development of the people. The public is inclined towa-rds the leadership of Prime Minister Naren-dra Modi and wants to vote for the lotus. We are promoting Central government developmental schemes and courageous decisions have been taken by the PM Modi, which are the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the triple talaq law which has given security to the Muslim women. People have trust in PM Modi. The time is up for regional parties like TRS.

How do you see the RTC strike going on for the last 13 days? Will it have any impact on Huzurnagar bypoll?
The BJP is in support of the RTC employees. The KCR government has completely failed to tackle the situation which is getting worse day by day. The state government is responsible for the deaths of the RTC employees, so far five people have died due to the negligence and ignorance of KCR and his son KTR. The CM wants to cell TSRTC valuable lands to his family members and close associates. We will support and join the state-wide Bandh called by TSRTC's JAC. We will join in protest in Huzurnagar. Neglecting RTC employees is again-st the democratic system; we support the RTC employees’ demands.
 
How sure is the BJP of winning and to which section of the society is it looking for its win?
PM Narendra Modi's popularity is the reason for a sure win. The BJP is more focusing on women  and youth, as TRS never looked after them. The TRS government promoted itself by claiming to work towards the welfare of the women but in reality their schemes have failed to reach the ground. Also, youth had been the backbone of the Telanga-na agitation. KCR had shown them a mirage of getting job opportunities during the Telangana movement but as he came to power, he has totally sidelined the youth. Lakhs of youth are jobless and are on roads against the TRS government.
 
What future does BJP see for itself in Telang-ana and what would it do for the people of Telangana, if manages to comes to power?
BJP will not only win Huzurnagar byelection, it will form the government in the state in 2023 under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. In the last Lok Sabha elections,  BJP bagged four seats which itself is a proof of the party’s growth in Telang-ana. The BJP is the only party which looks after people coming from every section of the society. We will work for the development of the people and the state. We will create employment opportunities for the youth of the state. The health sector will be uplifted, central and state schemes will toget-her be facilitated for needy people. The TRS government has stopped the central health scheme to be used by the poor sections. Farmers will be taken care of in a better way as the TRS government is not even able to provide urea in the fields and many other important steps will be taken to uplift the economy of the state.

Tags: huzurnagar by-election
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


