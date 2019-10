State Legislative Council and consequent to the move asked its staff to report to the General Administration Department by October 22.

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday formally abolished the state Legislative Council and consequent to the move asked its staff to report to the General Administration Department by October 22.

The 36-member Legislative Council formed in 1959 under Section 50 of the J&K Constitution had currently only 22 sitting members including 10 of BJP, 8 of PDP, 3 of National Conference and one of Congress.