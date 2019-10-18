Nation Current Affairs 18 Oct 2019 INX media: CBI charg ...
INX media: CBI chargesheet against Chidambaram, hearing on Oct 21

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Oct 18, 2019, 1:37 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2019, 1:43 pm IST
The chargesheet names 14 accused, including Karti, former media baron Peter and Indrani Mukherjee.
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday has filed chargesheet in a Delhi court against former finance minister P Chidambaram in INX Media case. The matter will be heard on October 21.

The chargesheet names 14 accused, including Karti Chidambaram, former media baron Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukherjee.

 

The court had on Thursday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz Chidambaram till October 24 and extended his judicial custody in the INX corruption case lodged by the CBI till the same date.

More details are awaited.

 

