Hydrogen peroxide: Much ado about Mettur chemical plant leak

Chennai: A major drama seems to have been played out with regard to the reported leak of noxious smoke from a chemical plant in Mettur last Sunday night. “We make hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) in the plant and it is an environmentally friendly product,” said Mr Ramkumar Shankar, MD of the plant in Mettur.

“We would like to stress that this entire incident of “noxious smoke emission” is not factual and is motivated. Our company is well known for its integrity and high ethical standards and environment friendly manufacturing practices,” he says in response to reports about the incident.

Hydrogen peroxide is a weak, acidic, colourless liquid that can be mixed with water in proportion for its intended use.

It is a benign product and is being made in the plant, relocated with TNPCB approvals, according to the plant management.

The MD was speaking with reference to the reported incident in which 10 persons were said to have admitted themselves at the Mohan Kumaramangalam

GH because of symptoms from infusion of the noxious smoke from the plant. In fact, the plant has filed an FIR with the police against a group of persons who broke the gate and entered the factory premises forcefully. The FIR, which also records assault on the chief of factory security who suffered a hairline fracture in his scalp, records the group of persons breaking and entering the plant. The factory management believes that the ruckus created by the group of persons was motivated and aimed at extracting money. “We adhere to the best of standards set by TNPCB - even before they became mandatory. All statutory approvals have been duly obtained from concerned Government authorities. We are the first one in the State to set up a Zero Liquid Discharge facility - and our system is used by the TNPCB as a benchmark for others to follow. Our chemical plants are all connected to the CARE Air Centre of TNPCB,” Mr Ramkumar said. “The plant has 4 VOM detectors and all emissions are routed through suction pumps. Since there was a complaint of bad odour, we took precautions in shutting the plant for a month in July and putting more safeguards, which have also been inspected by TNPCB teams,” says Mr Ramkumar.