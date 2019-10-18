Nation Current Affairs 18 Oct 2019 Hyderabad: BHEL offi ...
Hyderabad: BHEL officer hangs herself over abuse

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 18, 2019, 12:54 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2019, 4:11 am IST
Police identified the deceased as Neha Chouksey, 33, a native of Bhopal and resident of Hafeezpet in Miyapur.
At around 10:30 am on Thursday, Neha reportedly hanged herself to the ceiling of a room in her house.
Hyderabad: A 33-year-old woman working as an Accounts Officer in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited committed suicide allegedly because of harassment by her office colleagues, including a Deputy General Manager.

Police identified the deceased as Neha Chouksey, 33, a native of Bhopal and resident of Hafeezpet in Miyapur. Sunil, her husband, lodged a complaint with Miyapur police alleging that his wife’s phone was tapped by her colleagues and she was subjected to mental harassment. At around 10:30 am on Thursday, Neha reportedly hanged herself to the ceiling of a room in her house.

 

Tags: hyderabad police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


