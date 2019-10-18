Nation Current Affairs 18 Oct 2019 ED moves court to wi ...
ED moves court to withdraw Rajiv Saxena's approver status, says he mislead probe

ANI
Published Oct 18, 2019, 2:34 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2019, 5:51 pm IST
ED has alleged that Saxena withheld information, did not make a complete disclosure and misled the investigation agency.
 Special Public Prosecutor Advocate, DP Singh has also alleged that Saxena has misled the agency during the investigation. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved an application in Delhi Court to revoke approver status of Rajiv Saxena in Agusta Westland money laundering case.

Special Public Prosecutor Advocate, DP Singh has also alleged that Saxena has misled the agency during the investigation.

The ED has stated that Saxena failed to join the investigation citing frivolous reasons after being called by the agency around 25 times.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar is likely to pass an order on both the applications of ED. First, for seeking bail application of Saxena and second, to seek revoke of the approvership on October 21. Court has also sought Saxena's reply on ED's fresh application.

ED has alleged that despite turning an approver, Saxena has been in touch with other persons who are involved in the case. Saxena has a mala fide intent to shield other accused persons and prevent a successful prosecution, the agency has submitted.

Earlier ED had moved the court for cancellation of bail granted to Saxena, in the Agusta Westland money laundering case. The investigation agency had on July 15 approached Kumar's court seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Saxena on February 25.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED had earlier issued summons to Saxena to join the probe.

The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India on January 31 in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore scam case relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.

 

...
Tags: agusta westland case, rajiv saxena, enforcement directorate
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


