Nation, Current Affairs

Called me good actress, what are you doing now? Jaya's dig at Azam for breaking down

ANI
Published Oct 18, 2019, 10:43 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2019, 10:43 am IST
Few days ago, Azam Khan had turned emotional while referring to the slew of criminal cases he is facing in alleged land encroachment scams.
Jaya said that Khan has encroached upon the land of poor people. "Allah will not forgive you," she said. (Photo: File)
 Jaya said that Khan has encroached upon the land of poor people. "Allah will not forgive you," she said. (Photo: File)

Rampur: Seeking votes for the BJP in her political rival Azam Khan's Lok Sabha constituency, Rampur, Jaya Prada claimed that the Samajwadi Party leader was facing a slew of criminal cases because "he was cursed by woman who have shed tears because of him."

Jaya took a jibe at Azam Khan for getting emotional at election rallies and asked if he used to call her a "good actress", then what was he doing now.

 

While addressing a rally in Rampur on Thursday to support BJP candidate for Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-election, Jaya said, "This is a curse of the tears women have shed because of him. He is now crying in every public meeting, he used to call me a good actress, but what is he doing now?"

Jaya said that Khan has encroached upon the land of poor people. "Allah will not forgive you," she said.

She further stated that she considered Khan as her brother. "But will you consider me your sister? If yes, then learn to respect me," she added.

Few days ago, Azam Khan had turned emotional while referring to the slew of criminal cases he is facing in alleged land encroachment scams at an election rally here.

Addressing an election rally for the upcoming by-polls in the state, Khan said: "I am being called a criminal because I advocate for you. I was framed because I fought for the general public and the general good. On the Triple Talaq and Ayodhya Ram mandir issue I had said that everyone should wait for the court's decisions. I said nothing more, and yet I am being punished."

He added, "I thought there were people who consider me as a good politician and a good person. In this long political journey, I have not gained a kilo of weight but instead lost 22 kg weight."

Khan is currently facing a slew of criminal cases in connection with land encroachments by the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Khan on October 5 had appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which interrogated him for two and a half hours.

The court has now listed the next hearing in the case on October 29. Over 80 cases have been registered against the SP leader.

 

...
Tags: jaya prada, azam khan, bjp, sp


