BJP: Bihar Assembly polls under Nitish Kumar’s leadership

Patna: Ending speculations regarding the leadership crisis in Bihar, Union minister and BJP president Amit Shah has said that the BJP and JD(U) will contest the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“The NDA in Bihar will contest Assembly elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” BJP President Amit Shah said in a TV interview. He, however, admitted that differences had surfaced between both the allies on the leadership issue. “These kinds of issues are signs of a healthy relationship between two alliance partners but things should not convert into an argument”, he said.