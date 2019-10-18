Nation Current Affairs 18 Oct 2019 Ayodhya: Muslim part ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ayodhya: Muslim parties shocked at reports that Sunni Board withdrawing claim

PTI
Published Oct 18, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
According to sources close to mediation panel, report filed in sealed cover is 'sort of settlement' between Hindu and Muslim parties.
 On October 16, when a five judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi reserved its verdict in the case after 40-days of hearing, the mediation panel's report was also reportedly submitted to the court. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Muslim parties in the Ayodhya land dispute case on Friday issued a statement expressing shock over reports suggesting that the Sunni Waqf Board was withdrawing from the case.

Advocate Eijaz Maqbool, who represented key Muslim litigant M Siddiq in the Ayodhya land dispute, said all Muslim parties, except the Sunni Waqf Board, have rejected settlement as the main Hindu parties to the dispute were not part of the mediation process and its purported settlement.

 

The Muslim parties, except the Sunni Waqf Board, issued a clarificatory statement to say they don't accept the Supreme Court appointed mediation panel's proposal on the purported settlement to amicably resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute.

On October 16, when a five judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi reserved its verdict in the case after 40-days of hearing, the mediation panel's report was also reportedly submitted to the court. The three-member mediation panel is headed by former apex court judge Justice F M I Kalifulla. According to sources close to the mediation panel, the report filed in a sealed cover is a "sort of a settlement" between the Hindu and the Muslim parties.

The sources said the Sunni Waqf Board, Nirvani Akhada, Nirmohi Akhada, Ram Janmabhoomi Punruddhar Samiti and some other Hindu parties are in favour of settling the contentious land dispute. It was also purportedly said the Sunni Waqf Board was willing to withdraw the law suit as part of a compromised formula.

 

...
Tags: supreme court, ayodhya dispute, sunni waqf board
Location: India, Delhi


