Nation Current Affairs 18 Oct 2019 3 UP cops booked for ...
Nation, Current Affairs

3 UP cops booked for custodial death of farmer in Hapur

PTI
Published Oct 18, 2019, 1:08 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2019, 1:19 pm IST
FIR was registered on Thursday on basis of a compliant received from Kuldeep Tomar, brother of deceased Pradeep Tomar, officials said.
The action came a day after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the chief secretary to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief and sought their report over the matter. (Representational Image)
 The action came a day after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the chief secretary to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief and sought their report over the matter. (Representational Image)

Hapur: Three policemen and an unidentified person have been booked for murder in connection with the alleged custodial death of a farmer here earlier this week, officials said on Friday.

The FIR was registered on Thursday night on the basis of a compliant received from Kuldeep Tomar, the brother of deceased Pradeep Tomar, the officials said.

 

Pradeep, 35, was detained at Chhijarsi police post in Pilkhuwa area of Hapur for questioning over the murder of his wife nearly one-and-a-half months ago. His family had alleged that Pradeep was beaten mercilessly by the police during interrogation due to which his condition deteriorated badly, even as his 10-year-old son waited outside the police post.

“Now, a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 323 (assault) against Circle Officer Santosh Kumar, SHO Yogesh Baliyan, Sub-inspector Ajab Singh and one unnamed person,” Superintendent of Police, Hapur, Yesh Veer Singh told PTI. SHO Baliyan and SI Singh have already been suspended along with one constable, according to police.

The action came a day after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the chief secretary to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief and sought their report over the matter. “The Commission has observed that going by the contents of the media reports, it appears to be a glaring instance of violation of human rights of an individual in police custody for which accountability rests on the police force of the state,” it said in a statement on October 16.

The NHRC also directed DGP O P Singh to mention in the report action taken against erring police officials and the steps taken to prevent such incident in the future by the state police. It has asked the Chief Secretary to ensure the safety and security of the victim's family, mainly the minor boy of the deceased, who has undergone trauma during alleged torture and death of his father in the police custody. “The detailed reports from both the authorities are expects within four weeks,” the NHRC stated.  

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: uttar pradesh, up police, up crime, custodial death
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Special Public Prosecutor Advocate, DP Singh has also alleged that Saxena has misled the agency during the investigation. (Photo: ANI)

ED moves court to withdraw Rajiv Saxena's approver status, says he mislead probe

The prime minister also referred to Sonipat as land of

PM: Cong can neither get sentiment of people nor respect sacrifice of jawans

Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar clearly stated that the petition is maintainable and it is upto the petitioner to continue the matter here or wants to approach Supreme Court as several similar matters are already seized in the top court. (Photo: File)

Plea seeking quashing of Sec 4, 7 of Triple Talaq law withdrawn from Delhi HC

His remarks come amidst the controversy which broke out after the BJP's proposed the name of Savarkar among others for Bharat Ratna in its manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls. (Photo: ANI)

'Indira Gandhi was Savarkar's follower, you won't find a more secular man than him'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Skoda drops first teaser for the 2020 Octavia

A more premium interior with a bigger touchscreen is also expected.
 

Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

Hisahito’s birth in 2006 was seen as a miracle by conservatives eager to preserve the males-only succession. (Photo: Social Media)
 

5 platforms enabling you to save more while you engross in your festive shopping

The industry estimates suggest that festive sales account for around 20-30 per cent of annual revenue for apparel and lifestyle brands. (Representational image)
 

'Gully Boy,' 'Delhi Crime' win big at Asian Academy Creative Awards

'Gully Boy,' 'Delhi Crime' won top honours at Asian Academy Creative Awards
 

Horrific child porn website finally taken down

With the analysis, the special agents were able to track down the website server's physical location in South Korea. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the "African Mona Lisa" sold at auction in London on Tuesday for £1.1 million after the family who owned it googled the signature and realised its importance. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ayodhya: Muslim parties shocked at reports that Sunni Board withdrawing claim

On October 16, when a five judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi reserved its verdict in the case after 40-days of hearing, the mediation panel's report was also reportedly submitted to the court. (Photo: File)

Watch: BJP leader conducts magic show at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur

(Photo: Screengrab)

SC transfer Assam NRC coordinator to MP, sources say ‘threat to life’

A 1995-batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Hajela was tasked with supervising the gigantic National Register of Citizens updation in Assam. (Photo: ANI)

CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends Justice S A Bobde as his successor

Official Sources told PTI that Justice Gogoi wrote a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice recommending Justice Bobde to be the next chief justice. (Photo: File)

Rajasthan govt files appeal challenging acquittal of 6 in Pehlu Khan lynching

Khan, a 55-year-old native of Haryana’s Nuh, had left his village to purchase cattle in order to increase milk produce for Ramzan. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham