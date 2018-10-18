search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

US move to abolish H-4 visas set to impact tens of thousands of Indians

PTI
Published Oct 18, 2018, 4:02 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2018, 4:02 pm IST
H-4 visa is issued to the spouse of H-1B visa holders, a significantly large number of whom are high-skilled professionals from India.
The Trump administration is planning to revoke a rule that makes spouses of thousands of immigrant workers eligible to work while in the US. (Representational Image/AP)
 The Trump administration is planning to revoke a rule that makes spouses of thousands of immigrant workers eligible to work while in the US. (Representational Image/AP)

Washington/New Delhi: Abandoning the Obama-era rule of granting work permits to H-4 visa holders - who are spouses of professionals holding H-1B visas, mostly Indians - will benefit some US workers, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) believes.

The Trump administration is planning to revoke a rule that makes spouses of thousands of immigrant workers eligible to work while in the US, a move that could impact tens of thousands of Indians.

 

H-4 visa is issued to the spouse of H-1B visa holders, a significantly large number of whom are high-skilled professionals from India. They had obtained work permits under a special order issued by the previous Obama administration in 2015.

The move to end the rule could have an impact on more than 70,000 H-4 visas holders, who have work permits.

The DHS in its Unified Fall Agenda released on Wednesday said it believed that abandoning the current practice of granting employment authorisation to H-4 dependent spouses would benefit some US workers. The DHS said the proposed rule would no longer allow H-4 workers to enter the labour market early.

The DHS, which has already delayed three times this year issuing of the necessary notification, said in its agenda that it was on its way to remove H-4 dependent spouses from getting work authorisation.

In its agenda, the DHS said it anticipated that there would be two primary impacts that it can estimate and quantify. First, the cost-savings accruing to forgone future filings by certain H-4 dependent spouses, and labour turnover costs that employers of H-4 workers could incur when their employees' employment authorisations are terminated.

"Some US workers would benefit from this proposed rule by having a better chance at obtaining jobs that some of the population of the H-4 workers currently hold, as the proposed rule would no longer allow H-4 workers to enter the labour market early," it said.

As of December 25, 2017, US Citizenship and Immigration Services had approved 126,853 applications for employment authorisation for H-4 visa holders. These count all approvals since May 2015 when the rule was implemented. This number includes 90,946 initial approvals, 35,219 renewals, and 688 replacements for lost cards.

Last month, two powerful Democratic women Senators – Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand – had urged the Trump administration not to go ahead with its decision to revoke authorisation to immigrants those on H-4 visas as such a move would have an impact on about 100,000 women.

"Preventing women from engaging in employment can lead to isolation, depression, anxiety, feelings of guilt, and a loss of self-worth. Revoking a wife's ability to work leaves her and her children entirely dependent on her spouse.”

"Increased isolation – coupled with complete financial dependence — can make leaving an abusive relationship dangerous and, in some cases, impossible," they wrote.

However, the release of the Unified Fall Agenda shows that the Trump administration is on track to undo the H-4 spouse work authorisation decision taken by the previous Obama administration.

Tags: h-4 visa, h-1b visa, trump administration




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visitors at aquarium shocked as naked man jumps inside shark tank

The police identified him as David Weaver who was also wanted for an assault (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nokia 3.1 Plus review: Yet another classy Nokia on a budget

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is a very classy and bears a rock solid Nokia-style exterior.
 

Mahindra TUV 300 facelift spied; launch in 2019

A camouflaged Mahindra TUV300 mid-life refreshed model has been spotted for the first time. It is said to go on sale in 2019, four years after its launch.
 

Fans face rain to greet Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on royal tour in Australia

Britain's Prince Harry hugs a member of the public as he arrives at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Dussehra 2018: Messages and wishes to send your loved ones

Indian artists dressed as Hindu Lord Rama (L) Sita (C) and Laxman (R) perform the Ramleela ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar, on October 15, 2018.(Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Prithvi Shaw gets sledged by Mohammed Siraj; here's how he responded

Shaw was recently seen in action for Mumbai in their Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal against Hyderabad here on Wednesday, where he scored a match-winning knock of 61 runs. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

New York Times journalist, colleague forced to return from Sabarimala amid protest

New York Times journalist, Suhasini Raj and her colleague, who managed to climb halfway to the Sabarimala shrine on Thursday morning, were forced to return after massive protests. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Journalist's tweets caused irreparable loss to MJ Akbar's reputation: Lawyer

MJ Akbar. (Photo: File)

Editors Guild asks MJ Akbar to withdraw case against journalist

Editors Guild said resignation of MJ Akbar was result of women journalists’ courage to fight for a high principle: gender equality in the newsroom. (Photo: File)

Hindu candidates fear losing votes, don't call me for campaigning now: GN Azad

The leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha indirectly charged the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the change as he stated that the shift in mindset has occurred over the last four years. (Photo: File)

Sabarimala verdict led to unrest, turmoil, divided society: RSS chief

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said, 'Nowhere in the world, healthy and peaceful social life has ever thrived and can thrive merely based on laws and fear of punishment.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham