Uppal: She team averts child marriage, 16-year-old girl rescued

Rachakonda She team police rushed to a house in Old Ramanthapur where they found preparations underway for the wedding of the girl with the man from Amberpet. (Representational Images)

Hyderabad: Rachakonda She Teams averted a child marriage and rescued a 16-year-old girl from Uppal. The girl’s marriage was scheduled for October 20 with a 23-year-old man at the Yadava Sangham in Ramanthapur.

Acting on a tip-off from a child rights organisation, the Rachakonda She team police rushed to a house in Old Ramanthapur under Uppal police station limits where they found preparations underway for the wedding of the girl with the man from Amberpet.

Rachakonda commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that the priests, wedding card printers, audience and supporters of the child marriage, besides parents of the girl and groom will be held responsible for the offence and booked under the Child Marriage Prohibition Act, which may lead to imprisonment for a period of two years and also Rs 1 lakh fine.