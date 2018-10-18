search on deccanchronicle.com
TD lambasts Rajnath Singh for not visiting Titli-hit areas

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 18, 2018, 1:23 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2018, 1:23 am IST
Union minister ignored the sufferings of people: Dinakar.
Union home minister Rajnath Singh
Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party has lambasted Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh who visited the state on Tuesday. Talking to mediapersons, TD spokesperson Lanka Dinakar said that Rajnath Singh had come to AP but failed to give proper attention to the people who were suffering due to Cyclone Titli that had wrecked havoc in North Andhra.

“He should have conducted a physical survey of the badly affected areas in North Andhra to assess the damage and loss that occurred due to the natural calamity Titli. But he didn't do this and also didn't consider an appeal from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for the initial assistance of `1,200 crore, from the Union government, out of the assessed total loss of `3,435 crore,” the TD spokesperson said.

 

Mr Dinakar further said that Mr Rajnath Singh’s attitude is not on par with his responsibility as far as implementation of Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation assurances are concerned, along with the poor response for the request for assistance from the Centre  to combat the existing situation post-Titli catastrophe.

“As a responsible Union Home minister, he has to review the implementation of the provisions of the Act. But he has not yet exercised his powers since four years and failed to sort out the bifurcation problems of Schedule 9 and 10 institutions and employees till now. Further, he failed to implement the Supreme Court verdict on Secondary Education assets division,” Mr Dinakar said.

The Telugu Desam leader also said that despite all the problems,  Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Panchayat Raj minister Lokesh are doing their level best to restore normal conditions in the cyclone affected areas in North Andhra and already rehabilitation and other assistance measures are progressing with the co-ordination of all the government departments.

