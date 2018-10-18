search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Politics delaying Ram temple construction: RSS chief demands for requisite law

PTI
Published Oct 18, 2018, 1:00 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2018, 1:31 pm IST
Mohan Bhagwat said that construction of Ram temple will pave way for atmosphere of goodwill and oneness in the country.
'This matter of national interest is being obstructed by some fundamentalist elements and forces that play communal politics for selfish gains. Politics is delaying the construction of Ram Mandir,' RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 'This matter of national interest is being obstructed by some fundamentalist elements and forces that play communal politics for selfish gains. Politics is delaying the construction of Ram Mandir,' RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the government should clear the path for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya through an appropriate and requisite law.

In his annual Vijayadashmi address, the last before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said the temple construction was necessary from the "self-esteem point of view" and it will also pave way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness. The sangh has been associated with sentiments of crores of country men in the efforts for construction of a magnificent Ram temple at the birthplace of Lord Rama, who is the personification of life energy of the nation and icon of upholding the dharma, Bhagwat said.

 

"The place of janmabhoomi (birth place) is yet to be allocated for the construction of the temple although all kinds of evidence have affirmed that there was a temple at that place," he said at Nagpur.

There is an obvious game plan of a few elements to stall the judgement by presenting various newer interventions in the judicial process, he said, adding that it is nobody's interest to test the patience of society without any reason.

"The construction of the temple is necessary from the self-esteem point of view, it will also pave the way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness in the country," he said.

"This matter of national interest is being obstructed by some fundamentalist elements and forces that play communal politics for selfish gains. Politics is delaying the construction of Ram Mandir," he said.

Despite such machinations, the decision on ownership of the land should be expedited and the government should clear the path for the construction of the "grand temple through an appropriate and requisite law".

Tags: mohan bhagwat, ram temple, ayodhya, rss
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahindra TUV 300 facelift spied; launch in 2019

A camouflaged Mahindra TUV300 mid-life refreshed model has been spotted for the first time. It is said to go on sale in 2019, four years after its launch.
 

Fans face rain to greet Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on royal tour in Australia

Britain's Prince Harry hugs a member of the public as he arrives at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Dussehra 2018: Messages and wishes to send your loved ones

Indian artists dressed as Hindu Lord Rama (L) Sita (C) and Laxman (R) perform the Ramleela ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar, on October 15, 2018.(Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Prithvi Shaw gets sledged by Mohammed Siraj; here's how he responded

Shaw was recently seen in action for Mumbai in their Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal against Hyderabad here on Wednesday, where he scored a match-winning knock of 61 runs. (Photo: PTI)
 

Onida 4K Android TV review: Pure Android smartness on a large screen

With Android TV on board, the 58UIC makes for a truly smart TV experience that puts focus on content instead of throwing up a complicated learning curve.
 

Man gets prison term for having sex with dog who will have to be euthanised

Frederick Manzanares had sex with the dog along with is ex-girlfriend (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

One dead as truck hits New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in MP; 2 coaches derail

The accident took place between 6:30 am and 6:45 am when truck rammed into train after breaking closed level crossing gate on Sajeli road between Thandla and Meghnagar railway stations. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala man in Saudi fired for 'derogatory' remarks on women amid Sabarimala row

Deepak Pavithram was fired for allegedly making misogynistic remarks about women. (Photo: Facebook | deepaklulu)

Took gun for safety: BSP leader's son surrenders, says have faith in judiciary

'There is no history of police case against me,' Ashish Pandey said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Sabarimala temple opening day 2: Section 144 imposed after protests

Police tried to clear protesters who are against allowing women into the site. (Photo: AFP)

'I know Nana Patekar is indecent, but...': Here's what Raj Thackeray said #MeToo

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray also said that women should raise their voice as and when they face oppression, and not after 10 years. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham