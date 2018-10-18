search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

One dead as truck hits New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in MP; 2 coaches derail

PTI
Published Oct 18, 2018, 1:09 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2018, 1:09 pm IST
The truck driver died on the spot in the accident but no casualty of any train passenger was reported, officials said.
The accident took place between 6:30 am and 6:45 am when truck rammed into train after breaking closed level crossing gate on Sajeli road between Thandla and Meghnagar railway stations. (Photo: ANI)
 The accident took place between 6:30 am and 6:45 am when truck rammed into train after breaking closed level crossing gate on Sajeli road between Thandla and Meghnagar railway stations. (Photo: ANI)

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers of the New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express had a narrow escape on Thursday when a speeding truck rammed into it, resulting in derailment of two of its coaches at a railway crossing in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, officials said.

The truck driver died on the spot in the accident but no casualty of any train passenger was reported, they said.

 

The accident took place between 6:30 am and 6:45 am when the truck rammed into the train after breaking the closed level crossing gate on Sajeli road between Thandla and Meghnagar railway stations, Jhabua district's Superintendent of Police Mahesh Chandra Jain said.

No train passenger was injured, Ratlam Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) R N Shankar said, adding that the Rajdhani Express was on its way to Hazrat Nizamuddin from Thiruvananthapuram when the accident took place.

"Two coaches of the train -- B-7 and B-8 -- derailed in the mishap. Nine coaches of the train have been halted at the spot, including the two derailed ones," he said.

All passengers of those coaches were accommodated in the remaining coaches, including the air-conditioned ones, and the train later left for its onward journey, he said. "We are trying to restore rail traffic on the affected line soon," the official said.

The sand-laden truck, registered in Gujarat, was severely damaged in the mishap, a police official said.

The deceased truck driver was identified as Salim (35), a resident of Vadodara district in Gujarat.

Jhabua collector Ashish Saxena and senior railway and district administration officials reached the spot along with other staff to provide relief to passengers.

Tags: rajdhani express, train accident
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahindra TUV 300 facelift spied; launch in 2019

A camouflaged Mahindra TUV300 mid-life refreshed model has been spotted for the first time. It is said to go on sale in 2019, four years after its launch.
 

Fans face rain to greet Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on royal tour in Australia

Britain's Prince Harry hugs a member of the public as he arrives at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Dussehra 2018: Messages and wishes to send your loved ones

Indian artists dressed as Hindu Lord Rama (L) Sita (C) and Laxman (R) perform the Ramleela ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in Amritsar, on October 15, 2018.(Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Prithvi Shaw gets sledged by Mohammed Siraj; here's how he responded

Shaw was recently seen in action for Mumbai in their Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal against Hyderabad here on Wednesday, where he scored a match-winning knock of 61 runs. (Photo: PTI)
 

Onida 4K Android TV review: Pure Android smartness on a large screen

With Android TV on board, the 58UIC makes for a truly smart TV experience that puts focus on content instead of throwing up a complicated learning curve.
 

Man gets prison term for having sex with dog who will have to be euthanised

Frederick Manzanares had sex with the dog along with is ex-girlfriend (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala man in Saudi fired for 'derogatory' remarks on women amid Sabarimala row

Deepak Pavithram was fired for allegedly making misogynistic remarks about women. (Photo: Facebook | deepaklulu)

Took gun for safety: BSP leader's son surrenders, says have faith in judiciary

'There is no history of police case against me,' Ashish Pandey said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Sabarimala temple opening day 2: Section 144 imposed after protests

Police tried to clear protesters who are against allowing women into the site. (Photo: AFP)

'I know Nana Patekar is indecent, but...': Here's what Raj Thackeray said #MeToo

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray also said that women should raise their voice as and when they face oppression, and not after 10 years. (Photo: File)

Rose petals, garland: Rousing welcome for rape accused bishop Mulakkal in Jaladhar

The bishop, who was escorted by Punjab police personnel, did not talk to the media. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham