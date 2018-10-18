search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad: Diamonds worth Rs 218 crore seized by Enforcement Directorate

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 18, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Both named as accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud.
Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached cut and polished diamonds worth Rs 218.46 crore from AP Gems & Jewellery Park in Banjara Hills owned by Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi’s aide Mihir Bhansali. 

In total the ED has attached properties worth Rs 4,489 crore of Nirav Modi and his uncle Choksi, both named as accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud.

 

On October 17, three provisional orders under the PMLA were issued by the Central ED’s Mumbai office for attachment of the properties in India.

Tags: enforcement directorate, mehul choksi, nirav modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




