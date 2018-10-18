search on deccanchronicle.com
Former UP and Uttarakhand CM ND Tiwari dies on his 93rd birthday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Oct 18, 2018, 4:22 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2018, 4:41 pm IST
Tiwari was admitted to Saket's Max hospital in Delhi on September 20 after he suffered a brain stroke.
ND Tiwari, veteran politician and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, passed away at a hospital in Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter | @VPSecretariat)
 ND Tiwari, veteran politician and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, passed away at a hospital in Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter | @VPSecretariat)

New Delhi: Narayan Dutt Tiwari, veteran politician and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, passed away at a hospital in Delhi on Thursday after prolonged illness. 

It was Tiwari’s 93rd birthday today.

 

Tiwari was admitted to Saket's Max hospital in Delhi and died at 2:50 pm, news agency PTI reported quoting doctors.           

According to reports, the veteran politician was admitted to the hospital on September 20 after he suffered a brain stroke. 

On October 26, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. He was suffering from fever and pneumonia.

Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief of the demise of the senior leader.

"Tiwari-ji's contribution to Uttarakhand can never be forgotten. He played a key role in giving pace to the financial and industrial development of the newly formed Uttarakhand, and helped the state to stand up on its feet," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tweeted.

 

 

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also condoled the demise of the leader.

 

 

ND Tiwari is the only politician in India to have served as chief minister of two states, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for three times before Uttarakhand was carved out of the state.

Tiwari joined the Congress party in 1963 and first became chief minister of UP in 1976. In 1984, he became the chief minister of UP for second time. Tiwari came back to power in UP for the third time in 1988.

Tags: nd tiwari, nd tiwari passes away
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




