Durga Shakti prevails, MJ Akbar forced to resign

New Delhi: Under severe pressure after being accused of sexual harassment by several women, minister of state for external affairs M.J. Akbar resigned Wednesday evening, a day ahead of the first hearing of the defamation case filed by him in a Delhi court.

In a statement, Mr Akbar said he thought it “appropriate” to resign since he had decided in his personal capacity to challenge the accusations in court. However, sources said the BJP’s top brass had decided it was time for an embattled Mr Akbar to step down.

Sources said the decision on resignation was taken after BJP president Amit Shah had a meeting with national security adviser Ajit Doval to discuss the issue on Tuesday. Prior to that meeting, Mr Doval also met Mr Akbar and then home minister Rajnath Singh.

His exit came a day after 20 women journalists who have worked with The Asian Age newspaper, came out in support of their colleague Priya Ramani who has accused Mr Akbar of sexual harassment.

Political observers noted it was becoming increasingly untenable for the government and the BJP to ignore the allegations and withstand the pressure amid calls from the Opposition for his resignation. He, however, has resigned only from the ministry, and not from the Rajya Sabha or the party.