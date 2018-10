'There is no history of police case against me,' Ashish Pandey said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Ashish Pandey, son of a former BSP lawmaker, who was seen brandshing a gun outside a 5-star hotel on October 14 has surrendered before Delhi's Patiala House Court on Thursday.

"I took the gun with me for safety. I didn't brandish it. It was hanging behind me all the time. I didn't even address that girl, she pushed me and made obscene hand gestures. I have faith in judiciary and so I decided to surrender. There is no history of police case against me," Ashish Pandey said.