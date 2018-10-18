search on deccanchronicle.com
‘An abuse for Hindus’: BJP slams Ghulam Nabi Azad for his remarks at AMU event

PTI
Published Oct 18, 2018, 5:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2018, 5:55 pm IST
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the number of Hindu candidates inviting him for campaigning has reduced drastically in last 4 yrs.
 Ghulam Nabi Azad reportedly made the comments at an event of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of "demeaning and demoralising" Hindus and termed as an "abuse" a reported remark by the opposition party's leader Ghulam Nabi Azad that the number of Hindu candidates inviting him for campaigning has reduced drastically.

Azad reportedly made the comments at an event of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Lucknow on Wednesday, apparently to criticise the political climate under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.

 

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the simple reason behind fewer people calling Azad for campaigning is the falling stock of the Congress. For this Azad has invented the Hindu-Muslim angle, he added.

"These are not ordinary words. It is an abuse for the country's secular fabric and Hindus. It is yet another attempt by the Congress to demean and demoralise Hindus," Patra told reporters.

He also rejected Azad's allegation that the BJP is defaming the AMU and targeting Kashmiri students, saying if prayer meetings are held for terrorists then it will be condemned.

Three Kashmiri students of the AMU were suspended and booked for sedition last week for allegedly raising "anti-India" slogans and trying to hold a prayer meeting for Hizbul Mujahideen commander Manan Bashir Wani, who was killed in an encounter in north Kashmir.

The varsity revoked the suspension of two students on Tuesday.

Patra said Azad had earlier claimed that the Army kills more civilians in Kashmir than terrorists. It seems he wants to campaign in Pakistan, the BJP spokesperson said.

He accused the opposition party of conspiring against Hindus and said its leaders have used terms like "Hindu Taliban", "Hindu Pakistan" and "Hindu terrorists" in the past. Patra also demanded a response from Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress will never use such remarks to refer to any other community, he said.

