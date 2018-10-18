2 militants, policeman killed in encounter in Srinagar

“The complicity of Rayees Ahmad, who was part of the group in providing shelter and logistics to the militants, is being investigated.”

Srinagar: Several parts of J&K’s summer capital Srinagar erupted Wednesday after the killing of two Lashkar-e-Tayyaba militants and a civilian in a gunbattle in the city’s Fatah Kadal area earlier at dawn. A policeman was also killed in the clash.

The police said the role of the civilian killed with the militants is being investigated. A police spokesman said: “The complicity of Rayees Ahmad, who was part of the group in providing shelter and logistics to the militants, is being investigated.”

Earlier J&K director-general of police Dilbagh Singh and Srinagar SSP Imtiyaz Ismael had claimed three LeT militants were killed in the firefight which

started overnight after the J&K police’s counter-insurgency Special Operations Group.