  
Nation Current Affairs 18 Sep 2022 Road that killed Cyr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Road that killed Cyrus Mistry has a record of deadly accidents

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 18, 2022, 10:13 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2022, 7:30 am IST
Wreackage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar. (PTI)
 Wreackage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar. (PTI)

MUMBAI: News of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry dying in a car accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district sent shockwaves through the country earlier this month. Official data shows that it was not an one-off incident.

The 100-km stretch of Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway between Ghodbunder in Thane and Dapchari in Palghar district has witnessed 262 accidents    this year, claiming at least 62 lives and leaving 192 persons injured, police officials said.

Over-speeding and error of judgement on a driver's part have played a role in many of these incidents. But officials say that poor maintenance of the road, lack of proper signage and absence of speed curbing measures too are among the factors responsible for the high number of accidents.

The stretch near Charoti, where the Mercedes car in which Mistry was travelling met with an accident on September 4, has seen 26 deaths in 25 serious accidents since the start of this year, said a Maharashtra highway police official.

The stretch near Chinchoti has reported 25 deaths in 34 serious accidents during the same period, while 11 persons have died in 10 accidents near Manor, he said.

“Charoti is a black spot when it comes to accidents, and so is the stretch of some 500 meters beyond it towards Mumbai,” he said.

The road curves before the Surya river bridge as one travels towards Mumbai and the three-lane carriageway narrows into a two-lane one, he said.

“But there is no effective road signage or speed-curbing rumblers warning vehicle drivers before they reach the bridge,” the official pointed out.

It was here that the car driven by gynaecologist Anahita Pandole at high speed ran into the road divider. Mistry and his friend Jehangir Pandole who were riding in the backseat died while Anahita and her husband Darius who was in the front-row passenger seat suffered serious injuries.

The safety-related guidelines of the Indian Road Congress seemed to have been overlooked by those who are responsible for the maintenance of the road, said another official.

While the road comes under the    purview of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the private agency which collects toll has the responsibility of maintenance, he added.

According to the guidelines, an ambulance must be kept on stand-by    every 30 kilometers, and there should also be a crane and patrolling vehicles, the official said.

In the wake of the September 4 tragedy, Maharashtra Police has written to the Central Road Research Institute for expert opinion on safety measures that can be introduced and also asked the Central Institute of Road Transport to conduct a road-safety audit of the part of the highway which lies inside Maharashtra.

...
Tags: cyrus mistry, road accident
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Horoscope 19 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Former Tata Sons head Cyrus Mistry dies in car crash near Mumbai
Cyrus Mistry and co-passenger killed in car crash did not wear seat belts: Police
Cyrus Mistry car accident: Mercedes team collects data

Latest From Nation

The gold paste was concealed in a luggage trolley from a woman passenger who arrived from Dubai on Sunday. — ANI

268.4 gm gold in paste form seized at RGIA

After that, all of them went to the Belwails swimming pool in Chandrayangutta for a swim. Police said that while swimming Sami Uddin (in picture) accidentally drowned. — By Arrangement

Youth drowns in private swimming pool at Chandrayanagutta

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during the 'Rashtriya Jan Pratinidhi Sammelan', at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

BJP bid to 'crush' AAP due to Gujarat fears: Arvind Kejriwal

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that Telangana state would be “freed from the dictatorial rule” of TRS in the next six months. (DC)

KCR govt will be ousted in six months: Bandi



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Don’t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pulwama, Shopian, hotbed of militancy, get first multipurpose cinema houses

A file photo of security personnel near the site of encounter with militants at Tahab area of Pulwama district. (Image: PTI)

Protests in Chandigarh after objectionable videos of women students leaked

Massive protests were held by Chandigarh University students in Mohali on Saturday night after alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' of women students went viral. (ANI)

SCO Summit: PM Modi stresses diplomacy in meet with Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Russia Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of SCO Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PFI case: NIA raids multiple places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out searches at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (ANI)

Agniveer recruitment rally begins in J-K's Baramulla

An Agniveer recruitment rally for male candidates of 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir and two districts of Ladakh began in Baramulla. (PTI file)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->