  
Nation Current Affairs 18 Sep 2022 Pulwama, Shopian, ho ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pulwama, Shopian, hotbed of militancy, get first multipurpose cinema houses

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Sep 18, 2022, 8:28 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2022, 8:29 pm IST
A file photo of security personnel near the site of encounter with militants at Tahab area of Pulwama district. (Image: PTI)
 A file photo of security personnel near the site of encounter with militants at Tahab area of Pulwama district. (Image: PTI)

SRINAGAR: Pulwama and Shopian which with two other districts- Kulgam and Anantnag- of south Kashmir have over the years been known as the hotbed of militancy on Sunday got two multipurpose cinema houses, which apart from screening of movies offer infotainment and various skill development facilities to the youth.  

Meanwhile, the Valley’s first multiplex will be thrown open in Srinagar’s Shivpora area by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday. This will be followed by a special screening of Laal Singh Chaddha, the comedy-drama film directed by Advait Chandan from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni.  

Sinha, after inaugurating multipurpose cinema houses in the twin districts of Pulwama and Shopian, termed it a historic day for Jammu and Kashmir and said that such multipurpose cinema halls will be opened in every district of the Union Territory. He also said that efforts are on to provide all other facilities to the J&K’s youth apart from providing them more job opportunities.

He said, “The youth of J&K are very much talented, and it is being ensured that they do get platforms to showcase their talent.” He added, “Under ‘Mission Youth’, it has been decided to open multipurpose cinema halls in every district and today one each in Pulwama and Shopian have been made available for the public so that they, especially the youth, can benefit from these.”

The official sources said that such cinema halls are being opened also in Anantnag, Srinagar, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar and Reasi districts of the UT.

Post abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the government and other stakeholders began making a fresh effort at reviving cinema in the restive Kashmir Valley. A multiplex is coming up in Srinagar and the government is planning to reopen all existing cinema houses and help in the construction of new ones in and outside the capital Srinagar.

Sinha had said in October last year that the government is making an all-out effort to resuscitate film and cinema in Kashmir and create a vibrant film ecosystem to bring back the ‘golden era’ of filmmaking in the UT and transform it into the most preferred film destination.

In 1990, when the Kashmiri ‘freedom struggle’ burst into a major violence, all cinema houses, theatres and other sources of entertainment in the predominantly Muslim Valley were shut in response to a diktat issued by the separatists. Soon some of the cinema houses were occupied by security forces reinforcements sent in from different parts of the country to crush the rebellion. While a few of these continue to be occupied by them, the rest remain abandoned and are in dilapidated condition or have been converted into hospitals or shopping malls.

Almost 10 years later, the government had offered financial assistance of ten million rupees to the owners to encourage them to renovate and reopen the theatres. Of more than a dozen theatres only three-Broadway, Regal and Neelam- in Srinagar availed it and began screening movies. But soon a grenade attack outside Regal which killed a couple of cinema goers led to their closure again.

On Sunday, Lt. Governor Sinha said that cinema is a powerful creative medium which reflects culture, values and aspirations of the people, opens the door to the world of knowledge and new discoveries and enables people to get a better understanding of each-other’s culture.

An official spokesman said that the new film policy introduced by the government last year seeks to promote overall growth of film industry in the UT, setting up of J&K Film Development Council and providing hands on access to websites for talent pool and all shooting destinations. It will also facilitate the development of shooting locales, infrastructure for film screening, revival of closed cinema halls, upgrading existing cinema halls, encouraging setting up of multiplexes, destination marketing, organizing the J&K film festival, and restoration and preservation of films from the region, he added.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, indian cinema
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Wreackage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar. (PTI)

Road that killed Cyrus Mistry has a record of deadly accidents

the Karnataka government is slated to introduce a bill to promote use of Kannada during the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature this week. (Image: DC)

Karnataka to give sops to firms only if Kannadigas get priority in jobs

A file photo of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addressing media persons in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Pawar blames north Indian mentality for delay in women's quota

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (image: PTI)

Modi's NCC alumni card, Ram temple models among sought after items in auction



MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana man dies of heart attack after seeing a big monkey inside home

Raju’s wife woke up early in the morning to fetch water from the tap outside their house and forgot to close the door. A while later, a big monkey entered the house. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Protests in Chandigarh Uty after objectionable videos of women students leaked

Massive protests were held by Chandigarh University students in Mohali on Saturday night after alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' of women students went viral. (ANI)

SCO Summit: PM Modi stresses diplomacy in meet with Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Russia Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of SCO Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PFI case: NIA raids multiple places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out searches at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (ANI)

Agniveer recruitment rally begins in J-K's Baramulla

An Agniveer recruitment rally for male candidates of 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir and two districts of Ladakh began in Baramulla. (PTI file)

SC rejects PIL for common dress code in educational institutes

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said common dress code is not a matter which should come to the court for adjudication.
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->