  
Nation Current Affairs 18 Sep 2022 HMDA plans to lease ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HMDA plans to lease out ORR for 30 years to raise Rs 6,000 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Sep 19, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2022, 12:00 am IST
According to HMDA sources, the consultancy would be asked to assist HMDA for monetisation of assets of the ORR. (Image: DC)
 According to HMDA sources, the consultancy would be asked to assist HMDA for monetisation of assets of the ORR. (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: The HMDA has proposed to give the Outer Ring Road on long-term lease, extending to 20 to 30 years, to a private agency for an amount ranging from Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 6,000 crore, a senior official told Deccan Chronicle.

Presently, Eagle Infra India Limited collects the toll every month and remits Rs 24 crore to HMDA without revision. In the 2019-20 it had remitted Rs 351 crore, Rs 310 crore in 2020-21, the fall attributed to Covid-19 pandemic-related lockdown, and Rs 421 crore in the last financial year.

For working out the modalities of the long-term lease, HMDA would retain a transaction adviser (TA) for preparation of the required documents and bid process management, the official said.

According to HMDA sources, the consultancy would be asked to assist HMDA for monetisation of assets of the ORR. The TA would take into account traffic and revenue projections, cost of operation and maintenance, improvement based on highway and pavement design,  road safety features among others.

Sources said the selected agency apart from collecting the toll fee would ensure traffic management and safety during accidents.

It would handle all operations, repair infrastructure and carry out major maintenance works. The concessionaire would be required to inspect the ORR and prevent encroachments.

The HMDA official said the municipal authority was working to award the ORR project on ToT basis to generate more revenue. He said the model was developed by the National Highways Authority of India.

“This will help generate funds which can be used to develop infrastructure. Nearly Rs 4,000 crore can be generated if the ORR is offered on a 20-year lease and about Rs 6,000 crore on a 30-year lease," he said. "Once the government gives its nod, the HMDA will invite tenders and will lease out the ORR on a long-term basis.”

...
Tags: hyderabad metropolitan development authority, outer ring road
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

GHMC, HMDA get 6 weeks over Hussainsagar land grab
HMDA master plan preparation hit by delay in fixing FTL
HMDA puts logistics park plans on the back-burner

Latest From Nation

Congress former MP V. Hanumantha Rao paid respects to ten people from Shaligouraram village who were gunned down by the Razakars in 1948 (DC Image)

VHR pays respects to Shaligouraram’s martyrs

V. Hanumantha Rao. (Photo: Facebook)

Ex-MP’s letter results in road repairs

The Superfast Express Train was stopped after passing the home signal of Vedayapalem railway station on the down line at 12.58pm. The loco pilot, assistant Loco Pilot and the guard acted quickly, released the vacuum brake cylinder and reset it. The train re-started at 1.18pm towards Nellore. — Representational Image/DC

Smoke causes tension in Bhubaneswar-bound train at Nellore

Rush of pilgrims at Tirumala hill town formed the majority of district's tourists (DC Image)

Tourism biz sees significant growth in Chittoor region



MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana man dies of heart attack after seeing a big monkey inside home

Raju’s wife woke up early in the morning to fetch water from the tap outside their house and forgot to close the door. A while later, a big monkey entered the house. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pulwama, Shopian, hotbed of militancy, get first multipurpose cinema houses

A file photo of security personnel near the site of encounter with militants at Tahab area of Pulwama district. (Image: PTI)

Protests in Chandigarh Uty after objectionable videos of women students leaked

Massive protests were held by Chandigarh University students in Mohali on Saturday night after alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' of women students went viral. (ANI)

SCO Summit: PM Modi stresses diplomacy in meet with Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Russia Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of SCO Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PFI case: NIA raids multiple places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out searches at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (ANI)

Agniveer recruitment rally begins in J-K's Baramulla

An Agniveer recruitment rally for male candidates of 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir and two districts of Ladakh began in Baramulla. (PTI file)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->