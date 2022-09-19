  
Nation Current Affairs 18 Sep 2022 Animals give uncondi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Animals give unconditional love, but their mental health ignored

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published Sep 19, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: Animals have feelings, just like people do, but their mental health, which shows up as anxiety, depression, aggression and fear, is often ignored.

Animal advocates and experts hold that although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses.

According to animal communicators and veterinarians in the city, "Dogs and cats communicate well about their feelings of sadness or depression by their actions, which not everyone can comprehend. People need to understand that while their demands may not always be the same as ours, they are nonetheless just as significant and complex."

According to experts, animals' emotional requirements are not being met because of poor socialisation or even insufficient cerebral stimulation. They contend that a lack of socialisation is a major contributor to animals' mental health issues. "They must socialise with other dogs and get regular exercise outside. A dog being denied access to these necessities is equivalent to locking them up,” Rima Singh, a dog communicator.

Animals too need some quiet time, not just humans. Pets deserve and frequently require their own private space and time, just like people do.

"We show animals our affection whenever we want. The same goes for animals; without their own time and space, your affection is torturous to them. With dogs, communication is crucial. It's not enough to ensure that your pets are fed. But it's also important to oversee their health and whether they would prefer to take a walk one more time than usual,” said Deeksha Marur, another animal communicator.

Dogs mimic their owners' behaviour, claimed Marur. For instance, if the owner is aggressive, the dog will be as well, and so on. Dogs experience depression when their owner does, and vice versa.

"Family vibes are extremely important since dogs can sense human energy. I've also witnessed instances where a dog helped its owner overcome negative emotions like worry or depression. Dogs express their likes and dislikes in simple terms. There was a situation when a dog owner had two dogs that they frequently walked together with. The younger dog demanded more attention. He kept barking and would become agitated when let outside since he disliked walking the older dog,” she said.

Dogs can convey their feelings and comprehend human language, according to Rima. She gave the example of a dog that stopped eating after its owner moved to another state for a year. The dog fell ill and passed away within 48 hours because it couldn't handle being apart from its owner.

 

Depression symptoms

1.  Avoid food and water or overeat

2.       Bark constantly

3.       Damaging household belongings

4.       Over clingy to the person they love most.

5.        Get extremely depressed when they are not around

6.       Self-mutilation and self-harm

7.         Start hiding under bed

Reasons for depression

1.       No proper social life

2.       Being left alone at home

3.       Health or food habits being ignored

4.       Denied attention

5.       Personal space ignored

6.       Being aggressive with them

What needs to be done

1.       Socializing with other dogs. You can walk your four-legged furry in dog parks

2.       Ensure proper diet

3.       Exhibit patience when your pet gets aggressive

4.       Show empathy and not exhibit aggression towards your pets

5.       Constant communication and affection

...
Tags: household pets, animal depression
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Lack of healthcare facility hits several animals hard
Animal rights not a concern for authorities

Latest From Nation

Congress former MP V. Hanumantha Rao paid respects to ten people from Shaligouraram village who were gunned down by the Razakars in 1948 (DC Image)

VHR pays respects to Shaligouraram’s martyrs

V. Hanumantha Rao. (Photo: Facebook)

Ex-MP’s letter results in road repairs

The Superfast Express Train was stopped after passing the home signal of Vedayapalem railway station on the down line at 12.58pm. The loco pilot, assistant Loco Pilot and the guard acted quickly, released the vacuum brake cylinder and reset it. The train re-started at 1.18pm towards Nellore. — Representational Image/DC

Smoke causes tension in Bhubaneswar-bound train at Nellore

Rush of pilgrims at Tirumala hill town formed the majority of district's tourists (DC Image)

Tourism biz sees significant growth in Chittoor region



MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana man dies of heart attack after seeing a big monkey inside home

Raju’s wife woke up early in the morning to fetch water from the tap outside their house and forgot to close the door. A while later, a big monkey entered the house. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pulwama, Shopian, hotbed of militancy, get first multipurpose cinema houses

A file photo of security personnel near the site of encounter with militants at Tahab area of Pulwama district. (Image: PTI)

Protests in Chandigarh Uty after objectionable videos of women students leaked

Massive protests were held by Chandigarh University students in Mohali on Saturday night after alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' of women students went viral. (ANI)

SCO Summit: PM Modi stresses diplomacy in meet with Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Russia Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the sidelines of SCO Summit, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PFI case: NIA raids multiple places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out searches at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (ANI)

Agniveer recruitment rally begins in J-K's Baramulla

An Agniveer recruitment rally for male candidates of 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir and two districts of Ladakh began in Baramulla. (PTI file)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->