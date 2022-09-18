  
Nation Current Affairs 18 Sep 2022 Agniveer recruitment ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Agniveer recruitment rally begins in J-K's Baramulla

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 18, 2022, 10:49 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2022, 10:49 am IST
An Agniveer recruitment rally for male candidates of 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir and two districts of Ladakh began in Baramulla. (PTI file)
 An Agniveer recruitment rally for male candidates of 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir and two districts of Ladakh began in Baramulla. (PTI file)

Srinagar: An Agniveer recruitment rally for male candidates of 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir and two districts of Ladakh began in Baramulla on Saturday, a Defence official said.

The rally, which started at Haiderbeig area of Pattan in north Kashmir, was flagged off by the GOC of counter-insurgency force, Srinagar-based PRO Defence said.

"#AGNIVEER Recruitment Rally under HQ Recruiting Zone Jalandhar cantt for 10 districts of UT of #JammuAndKashmir & 2 districts of Ladakh commenced at Haiderbeig, Pattan on 17 Sep 22," he tweeted.

Candidates from Ladakh and J-K districts participated with great enthusiasm in the rally, the PRO said. 

...
Tags: agniveers, baramulla, agniveer recruitment rally
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


