Nation Current Affairs 18 Sep 2021 Sonu Sood, associate ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sonu Sood, associates evaded Rs 20 cr tax, violated FCRA: IT department

PTI
Published Sep 18, 2021, 1:31 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2021, 1:31 pm IST
The department statement also talked about his charity organisation that was established during the COVID-19 outbreak last year
Sonu Sood (DC)
 Sonu Sood (DC)

New Delhi: The CBDT on Saturday alleged that actor Sonu Sood and his associates evaded tax of Rs 20 crore and claimed that after the Income Tax Department raided him and a linked Lucknow-based infrastructure group it was found that he routed his "unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities".

It also accused Sood of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising donations from abroad.

 

The department had launched searches against the 48-year-old actor and the Lucknow-based group of industries involved in infrastructure on September 15 and the CBDT said the action was continuing.

"During the course of search at the premises of the actor and his associates, incriminating evidence pertaining to tax evasion has been found.

"The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) claimed in a statement.

 

It added that, so far, use of 20 such entries has been found and the providers of which, on examination, have "accepted" on oath to have given "bogus" accommodation entries (transaction entries in accounts).

"They have accepted to have issued cheques in lieu of cash. There have been instances where professional receipts have been camouflaged as loans in the books of accounts for the purpose of evasion of tax," the policy-making body for the tax department said.

These bogus loans, it said, have been used for "making investments and acquiring properties."

 

"The total amount of tax evaded unearthed so far, amounts to more than Rs 20 crore," the statement and official sources said about Sood.

It also talked about his charity organisation that was established during the COVID-19 outbreak last year.

"The charity foundation incorporated by the actor on July 21, 2020 has collected donations to the tune of Rs 18.94 crore from April 1, 2021 till date, out of which it has spent around Rs 1.9 crore towards various relief work and the balance of Rs 17 crore has been found lying unutilised in the bank account of the foundation till date," it said.

 

It is seen, the statement alleged, that funds to the tune of Rs 2.1 crore have also been raised by the charity foundation from overseas donors on a crowdfunding platform "in violation" of FCRA regulations.

It said the actor had entered into a joint venture with the Lucknow located infrastructure group and "invested substantial funds", and said the taxman has unearthed "incriminating" evidence pertaining to tax evasion and irregularities in the account books.

"The search has revealed that the said group is involved in bogus billing of sub-contracting expenses and siphoning off of funds.

 

"Evidence of such bogus contracts found so far are to the tune of over Rs 65 crore," it said.

Evidence of unaccounted cash expenses, unaccounted sale of scrap and digital data evidencing unaccounted cash transactions has also been found.

The infra group "has entered into dubious circular transaction to the tune of Rs 175 crore with an infrastructure company based in Jaipur".

"Further investigations are being carried out to establish the full extent of tax evasion," it said.

The CBDT said Rs 1.8 crore cash has been seized during the raids and 11 lockers have been placed under "prohibitory orders".

 

A total of 28 premises in Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Delhi, and Gurgaon are being covered as part of the search operation.

...
Tags: actor sonu sood, it department, income tax evasion, charity work, central board of direct taxes (cbdt), covid relief works
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal (Facebook)

Kerala finance minister Balagopal seeks extension of GST compensation regime

Antibodies were found in 90.26 per cent of people who are fully or partially vaccinated, antibodies were present in 79.86 per cent of unvaccinated citizens. (AP file photo)

86.64 pc of Mumbaikars developed antibodies against COVID-19: Sero survey

A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine at a Ganpati pandal in Mumbai, Sept. 15, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

India adds 35,662 COVID-19 cases; active cases rise to 3,40,639: Government

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar. (ANI)

Karnataka tops COVID-19 vaccination in country with 26.92 lakh doses in a day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India administers record 2 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses today

Union Minister Smriti Irani also tweeted on the occasion and said two crore vaccine doses in a day is India's gift to PM Modi. (Photo: AP)

'Number of people who got at least one dose of COVID jab in India highest in world'

People get inoculated with the dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a temporary vaccination camp inside a school in Mumbai. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Kerala finance minister Balagopal seeks extension of GST compensation regime

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal (Facebook)

Union Cabinet approves fresh lifeline for telecom sector

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Anurag Thakur during a press briefing on the Cabinet decisions, at National Media Centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

India top source of social media misinformation on COVID-19: Study

People wearing masks wait to get vaccinated for COVID-19 outside a school in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->