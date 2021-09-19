Nation Current Affairs 18 Sep 2021 KTR lashes out at Re ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KTR lashes out at Revanth Reddy for ‘drug’ remarks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 19, 2021, 3:05 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2021, 7:19 am IST
KT Rama Rao said 'a fool' had written a letter to the Enforcement Directorate on drugs issue and he need not respond to it
TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter @MinisterKTR)
HYDERABAD: TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao came down heavily on TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy for calling him ‘brand ambassador for drugs’ while addressing a public meeting in Gajwel on Friday.

Rama Rao dared Revanth Reddy to prove his charge that he was involved in the drugs case. "How am I connected with the drug case? I am ready to take drug analysis tests at any time. I am ready to give my blood and hair samples. Revanth should tell if Rahul Gandhi will undergo drug analysis tests along with me," asked Rama Rao.

 

In an informal interaction with the media personnel at Telangana Bhavan here, Rama Rao threatened to file sedition cases against those who were using abusive language against the Chief Minister and the TRS leaders.

He challenged Revanth Reddy to retain the deposit in the upcoming bypoll in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, let alone talking about the Congress coming to power in Telangana.

Stating that BJP's Etala Rajendar was not a bigger leader than the Congress's K. Jana Reddy, Rama Rao said, "A political novice from the TRS had defeated a big leader like Jana Reddy in Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll in April. The same will be repeated in Huzurabad where our first-time contestant Gellu Srinivas Yadav will defeat six-time MLA Rajendar. Revanth is talking about the Congress coming to power in Telangana. I challenge him to retain the deposit in Huzurabad for the Congress candidate first."

 

Rao said “a fool” had written a letter to the Enforcement Directorate on drugs issue and he need not respond to it.

Strongly condemning the demeaning and abusive language being used by the Opposition leaders against the leaders of the ruling party, Rao said, “We will not spare anyone and expose them at an appropriate time. If they do not mend their ways, we will not hesitate to file sedition cases against them."

The minister lashed out at the BJP for trying to gain political mileage even out of September 17 by creating communal tensions. He said it was the communists who fought against Nizams during Telangana armed struggle and questioned if the BJP or Jan Sangh had even existed at that time. Rama Rao found fault with Union home minister Amit Shah for not uttering a single word in Nirmal public meeting on Friday on what the Centre sanctioned to Telangana in the last seven years.

 

He said though Amit Shah spoke at length during the BJP meeting, he did not utter a word about the Centre allocating any project to Telangana. He alleged that the Modi government did not approve pensions to the freedom fighters of Telangana armed struggle despite repeated requests by the state government. Referring to Shah's charge that the TRS was afraid of AIMIM, Rama Rao said it was the BJP which was scared of AIMIM in Telangana and everyone knew it.

Tags: kt rama rao, revanth reddy, drug case, rahul gandhi, huzurabad assembly constituency
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


