178th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,212,686

96,792

Recovered

4,109,828

87,778

Deaths

84,404

1,175

Maharashtra114584081235431351 Andhra Pradesh6014625080885177 Tamil Nadu5142084589008618 Karnataka4943563830777629 Uttar Pradesh3362942632884771 Delhi2347011981034877 West Bengal2155801870614183 Odisha167161133466722 Telangana1650031335551005 Bihar164224149722855 Assam150349121610528 Kerala12221687341490 Gujarat119088999083271 Rajasthan109088906851293 Haryana103773816901069 Madhya Pradesh97906743981877 Punjab90032658182646 Chhatisgarh7777541111628 Jharkhand6710052807590 Jammu and Kashmir5971138521951 Uttarakhand3713924810460 Goa2678320844327 Puducherry2142816253431 Tripura2069612956222 Himachal Pradesh11190691997 Chandigarh92566062106 Manipur8430653951 Arunachal Pradesh6851496713 Nagaland5306407910 Meghalaya4356234232 Sikkim2119178923 Mizoram15069490
Nation Current Affairs 18 Sep 2020 Indian Army admits t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian Army admits troops killed three young orchard workers in July

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Sep 18, 2020, 7:21 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2020, 7:23 pm IST
Army inquiry finds that its personnel exceeded the provisions of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA)
The Indian Army has said an internal inquiry has shown that its troops killed three young men working as labourers in an apple orchard in Shopian. (DC file photo by H U Naqash)
 The Indian Army has said an internal inquiry has shown that its troops killed three young men working as labourers in an apple orchard in Shopian. (DC file photo by H U Naqash)

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Friday admitted that its troops killed three young men working as labourers in an apple orchard back in July this year. The three young workers from the frontier district of Rajouri disappeared shortly after arriving in Shopian to make a living. 

The Army said an inquiry conducted by it showed that the killings were carried out by its troops during an 'operation'.

 

It said "disciplinary action" was being initiated under the Army Act against the officers and soldiers involved in the operation.

The inquiry "brought out certain prima facie evidence indicating that during the operation powers vested under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) 1990 were exceeded and the Do’s and Don’ts of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as approved by the Hon’ble Supreme Court have been contravened," the Army said.

It, however, added that the slain men's "involvement with terrorism or related activities is under investigation by the J&K police." 

 

According to the families of the three labourers, Muhammad Imtiaz, Abrar Ahmed Khan and Abrar Yusuf were killed by troops in a fake encounter in the Amshipora area on July 18.

The night before, the three men had informed their respective families on the phone that they had reached Shopian where they had been hired by a local fruit grower to work in his apple orchard.

After their killings, the Army had passed them off as "terrorists".

Earlier this month, the families accused the Army and the J&K Police of dilly-dallying on the probes ordered by them separately into the 'disappearance'. In a  letter to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, they sought his intervention into the matter.

 

They also demanded that an impartial and fair inquiry be held, the DNA reports made public and, if it is established that their kin are the same youth who were killed in the purported July 18 encounter at Amshipora, they be allowed to exhume their bodies so that the victims are given a decent burial by them.

Sinha had while speaking to reporters here on September 14 assured that justice would be done with the families of the slain youth. He had said, “The Army has ordered its own inquiry and the administration is doing its own probe. I want to assure that justice will be done."

 

Director-general of police Dilbag Singh said on Thursday that the DNA reports in the case would be made public soon.

The  DNA samples of the parents and siblings of the missing youth were collected from Rajouri under the aegis of the J&K Police in August and subsequently sent for matching with the trio killed on July 18.

Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said here on Friday that the inquiry ordered by the Army into Operation Amshipora has been concluded. He said that since the inquiry has brought out certain prima facie evidence indicating that during the operation powers vested under AFSPA 1990 were exceeded and the Do’s and Don’ts of the Army chief, as approved by the Supreme Court, were  contravened, the competent disciplinary authority has directed to initiate "disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against those found prima facie answerable".

 

He added "The evidence collected by the inquiry has prima-facie indicated that the three unidentified terrorists killed in Operation Amshipora were Muhammad Imtiaz, Abrar Ahmed Khan and Abrar Yusuf, who hailed from Rajouri. Their DNA report is awaited. Their involvement with terrorism or related activities is under investigation by the police." 

He further said "Indian Army is committed to ethical conduct of operations. Further updates on the case will be given periodically without affecting due process of the law of the land".

 

Last month, Amnesty International (AI) and Human Rights Watch (HRW) called for investigation and prosecution into the alleged extrajudicial execution of the three labourers by independent civilian authorities, saying civilian investigations and trials “offer a degree of transparency and independence that is missing from the military justice system”. Various political parties and human rights activists in J&K too demanded an impartial probe into the alleged staged encounter.

...
Tags: kashmir killings, army operation shopian, indian army kashmir, operation amshipora
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who has resigned as Union food processing minister to protest against the government's agriculture bills. (PTI)

Harsimrat is SAD but speaks tenderly about NDA

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa meets defence minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi. — PTI photo

Yediyurappa meets PM, seeks national status for select Karnataka irrigation projects

The amount should be paid in the local electricity executive engineers’ office. — DC photo

Tamil Nadu farmers to get free power connections under Tatkal

DMK chief MK Stalin takes part in anti-Neet protests in Chennai. — PTI photo

NEET row: Stalin rebuts Palaniswami's charge in Assembly



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian troops amused by Punjabi songs played by PLA in mind game manoeuvre

Satellite image of the Line of Control in eastern Ladakh. (AP file photo)

Every third professional has lost his job since corona

The CMIE survey found that all employment gains made since 2016 have been wiped out.

Amid farmer protests, Lok Sabha passes two contentious farm Bills

Farmers return home after lifting their block on a national highway during the third day of a protest against agriculture-related ordinances brought by the Union government, in Beas, some 55 kms from Amritsar on September 16, 2020. (AFP)

Jammu and Kashmir: Sopore erupts after alleged extrajudicial murder of youth

Representational image.

Centre tells Supreme Court: TV channels are nice, go after digital media

Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham