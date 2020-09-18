178th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,212,686

96,792

Recovered

4,109,828

87,778

Deaths

84,404

1,175

Maharashtra114584081235431351 Andhra Pradesh6014625080885177 Tamil Nadu5142084589008618 Karnataka4943563830777629 Uttar Pradesh3362942632884771 Delhi2347011981034877 West Bengal2155801870614183 Odisha167161133466722 Telangana1650031335551005 Bihar164224149722855 Assam150349121610528 Kerala12221687341490 Gujarat119088999083271 Rajasthan109088906851293 Haryana103773816901069 Madhya Pradesh97906743981877 Punjab90032658182646 Chhatisgarh7777541111628 Jharkhand6710052807590 Jammu and Kashmir5971138521951 Uttarakhand3713924810460 Goa2678320844327 Puducherry2142816253431 Tripura2069612956222 Himachal Pradesh11190691997 Chandigarh92566062106 Manipur8430653951 Arunachal Pradesh6851496713 Nagaland5306407910 Meghalaya4356234232 Sikkim2119178923 Mizoram15069490
Nation Current Affairs 18 Sep 2020 Centre tells Supreme ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre tells Supreme Court: TV channels are nice, go after digital media

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 18, 2020, 12:31 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2020, 12:46 pm IST
Centre says setting up a committee to lay down guidelines for the regulation of content on TV channels neither warranted nor permissible
Representational Image
 Representational Image

New Delhi: The government on Thursday opposed the Supreme Court's intent to set-up a committee to lay down guidelines for the regulation of content on TV channels, saying that such an exercise is neither “warranted nor permissible”.

The information and broadcasting ministry told a three-judge bench that laying down generic and “broader guidelines” for all TV channels is not necessary to balance journalists freedom with responsible journalism. The Centre submitted that statutory provisions already exist, as well as previous judgments of the top court, and that issues can be decided on case to case basis.  

 

It, however, added that if the court does want to establish guidelines for the electronic media, then it should start with digital media which, coupled with social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, YouTube, is much faster.

A bench comprising Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice Indu Malhotra and Justice K.M. Joseph decided to hear the matter on Friday.

On Tuesday, a furious Supreme Court had stopped a private TV channel, Sudarshan TV, from telecasting a show that was “vilifying Muslims”. A show titled UPSE Jihad, which the court called “rabid” and “insidious”, alleged that “Muslims were infiltrating government services”. The court had also called for a panel of five “eminent and unbiased” people, to be headed by a former Chief Justice of India, to come with standards for electronic media.

 

Resisting guidelines exclusively for the visual media, the Centre said that if the court does go ahead, then the exercise should not be limited to electronic media.

The I&B ministry said that media includes  “mainstream electronic media, mainstream print media as well as a parallel media — namely digital, print media and digital web-based news portal and YouTube channels, as well as ‘Over The Top’ platforms (OTTs).”

It further said that in mainstream media — whether electronic or print — publication/telecast is a “one-time act”, while the digital media has “faster reach”, a wider range of viewership/readership and its content has the potential to go viral, thanks to WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, and should be the first priority for regulation.  

 

This is a broad reiteration of the arguments made by solicitor general Tushar Mehta in the hearing on September 15 in response to which Justice Chandrachud had said, “Law has not to be for everything to regulate something”, thereby suggesting that just to regulate visual media it is not necessary that there should be law to regulate every platform.

...
Tags: online media, news media, tv channels, supreme court of india, television media, news regulation


