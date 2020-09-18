176th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,020,319

91,016

Recovered

3,941,375

82,802

Deaths

82,103

1,280

Maharashtra109785677527330409 Andhra Pradesh5839254865315041 Tamil Nadu5142084589008502 Karnataka4752653692297481 Uttar Pradesh3240362520974604 Delhi2257961912034806 West Bengal2091461811424062 Telangana162844131447996 Bihar161101146533836 Odisha158650125738698 Assam146575116900492 Gujarat116345968093245 Kerala11403482341467 Rajasthan104138861621250 Haryana96129747121000 Madhya Pradesh93053696131820 Punjab82100589842423 Chhatisgarh6732733109573 Jharkhand6273748112561 Jammu and Kashmir5665437062914 Uttarakhand3301622077429 Goa2489819648304 Puducherry2022615027394 Tripura1918411536200 Himachal Pradesh9923616781 Chandigarh8245530095 Manipur7971634046 Arunachal Pradesh6297453111 Nagaland521438978 Meghalaya3863215128 Sikkim2119152116 Mizoram14289190
Nation Current Affairs 18 Sep 2020 Amid farmer protests ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amid farmer protests, Lok Sabha passes two contentious farm Bills

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Sep 18, 2020, 2:32 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2020, 2:32 am IST
The three bills will now be tabled in Rajya Sabha and become laws after the Upper House also passes them
Farmers return home after lifting their block on a national highway during the third day of a protest against agriculture-related ordinances brought by the Union government, in Beas, some 55 kms from Amritsar on September 16, 2020. (AFP)
 Farmers return home after lifting their block on a national highway during the third day of a protest against agriculture-related ordinances brought by the Union government, in Beas, some 55 kms from Amritsar on September 16, 2020. (AFP)

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill. It has already passed Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

The three bills will now be tabled in Rajya Sabha and become laws after the Upper House also passes them. They will replace ordinances promulgated by the Union government.

 

The two bills were passed by voice vote in Lok Sabha earlier in the evening amid protests by Opposition parties, with Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also vehemently opposing them, calling these measures as anti-farmers. The SAD's lone member in the Union Cabinet, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, also quit the government, accusing it of not taking farmers on board.

Hailing the passage of three farm sector bills in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described these proposed legislations as historic and asserted that they will rid farmers and the farm sector of middlemen and other bottlenecks.

 

In a subtle dig at the Opposition, Modi claimed that many forces were trying to "mislead" farmers and assured the farming community that minimum support price (MSP) and government procurement of their produce will continue along with a lot of new opportunities for them.

It is to be noted that farmers in Haryana and Punjab, two of India's biggest agriculture hubs, have been opposing the Bill, claiming that the latest amendments will encourage hoarding by big farmers but marginalise smaller players.

Farmers protesting against the newly-passed Bills have also noted that they are only likely to enhance the corporatisation of the agriculture sector, leading to reduction of farmers' bargaining power and crippling them financially.

 

...
Tags: farmer protests, shiromani akali dal, harsimrat kaur badal, pm narendra modi, farmers produce trade and commerce (promotion and facilitation) bill, farmers (empowerment and protection) agreement on price assurance and farm services bill


Latest From Nation

General MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on a two-day visit to Kashmir, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. COAS arrived in Srinagar today and proceeded to undertake a firsthand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control (LC) in North Kashmir. (PTI Photo)

Army chief General Naravane takes stock of security situation in Kashmir Valley

An isolation pod-equipped air ambulance (a helicopter fitted with medical equipment) that was inaugurated in Bengaluru on September 8, 2020. (PTI)

In Karnataka, winter is coming with a second wave of corona

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump at the Howdy modi event in Houston last year. (AP)

Didn't incur any expenditure on 'Howdy Modi' event at Houston last year: Centre

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the outgoing Union Minister of Food Processing in Narendra Modi govt.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigns from Union Cabinet as Akali Dal opposes farm Bills



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Army chief General Naravane takes stock of security situation in Kashmir Valley

General MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on a two-day visit to Kashmir, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. COAS arrived in Srinagar today and proceeded to undertake a firsthand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control (LC) in North Kashmir. (PTI Photo)

Sotheby's sells 19th century Qur’an handwritten by Kashmiri artists for Rs 1.3 crore

The Kashmiri Qu'ran

No restriction be imposed on inter-state movement of medical oxygen: Centre to states

Medical oxygen tanks. (AP)

Jammu and Kashmir: Sopore erupts after alleged extrajudicial murder of youth

Representational image.

South Central Railways building sealed for two days after after new COVID-19 cases

The Rail Nilayam building. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham