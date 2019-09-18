Yashwant Sinha not allowed into Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Tuesday detained former external affairs minister Yashwant Sinha at the Srinagar airport for more than five hours before sending him back to Delhi by the last available flight.

Three other members of the pressure group which calls itself ‘Concerned Citizens Group’ were allowed to enter the city — Air Vice-Marshal Kapil Ka (retired), journalist Bharat Bhushan and Ms Sushobha Barve, executive programme director of Centre for Dialogue and Reconciliation.

The fifth member of the group, former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah was not among the visitors. It is reported that he was in the Valley on his own recently.

According to Mr Bhushan, the four-member group arrived at the airport by a Vistara flight at 11.40 am but the police officials stopped Mr Sinha from leaving the arrival lounge.