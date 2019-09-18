Nation Current Affairs 18 Sep 2019 We also want to live ...
Nation, Current Affairs

We also want to live, says Former CPM MLA Yousuf Tarigami

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 18, 2019, 1:27 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 1:27 am IST
The four-time MLA from Kulgam said the current situation has given fodder to “the forces who wanted to perpetuate violence”.
Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami (Photo: H.U. Naqash)
 Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami (Photo: H.U. Naqash)

New Delhi: Former CPM MLA from Kashmir Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Tuesday became the first politician from the state to make a public appearance in the national capital and said he would approach the Supreme court on behalf of his party to challenge the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Tarigami, who was brought to New Delhi and was admitted to AIIMS for treatment after CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury filed a haebus corpus petition in the Supreme Court, on Tuesday addressed a press conference with Mr Yechury and made an emotional appeal for the return of normality to the state.

 

“Kashmiris don’t ask for heaven, they only ask for a chance to march together,” Mr Tarigami told reporters here on Tuesday.  “The ground situation is completely contradictory, compared to what the government is claiming. Today the bonds which were formed by hard work have been assaulted. There has been a 40-day clampdown and the government is claiming that there is normality,” he said.

“People are dying slowly. I appeal to the entire country. We also want to live,” he said.

The four-time MLA from Kulgam said the current situation has given fodder to “the forces who wanted to perpetuate violence”. He said the nullification of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the state without any consultation with its people shows the “desperation” of the Narendra Modi government.

“The average Kashmiri doesn’t ask for heaven, we just ask for a chance to march with you,” Mr Tarigami said. He said he had seen the worst times in Kashmir, but had “never felt as disturbed” as he was feeling now.

Mr Yechury said the clampdown was affecting the normal lives of people, specially people who earned their livelihoods on a daily basis. “The communication gap is completely isolating people. There is no public transport. People can’t go to their jobs. This is a situation which I think needs to be resolved at the earliest,” he said.

...
Tags: mohammad yousuf tarigami, article 370
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Unable to tolerate the inconvenience, residents are coming up with their own remedial measures as many of their representations to the authorities have gone in vain. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Ravi colony residents take up road work

VIT Chancellor G. Viswanathan, shares the future plans of his VIT in the wake of receiving the Institution of Eminence (IoE) tag from the Central government, in the city on Tuesday. VIT Pro-Vice Chancellor Kanchana Bhaskaran V. S., Vice Chancellor Anand A. Samuel and Pro-Vice Chancellor S. Narayanan are also seen. (Photo: DC)

VIT to start innovative prog, set up technology park

Tamil Nadu government on charges that effluent from the factory caused cancer and several mysterious diseases. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

Villagers around Sterlite stoutly oppose fringe elements blocking welfare schemes

Several other passenger trains running in guntur section have also remained cancelled. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Heavy rains affect DEMU train services



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio tops Trai's 4G mobile broadband chart in Aug with 21.3 mbps speed

Airtel followed Jio with an average download speed of 8.2 mbps, and was followed by Vodafone (7.7 mbps) and Idea Cellular (6.1 mbps) in August.
 

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S launched; price starts from Rs 1.45 lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350 S is equipped with single-channel ABS.
 

'Want to hear from you': PM asks suggestion from people for ‘Howdy, Modi’ speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought ideas from the people for his September 22 speech at Houston in the US. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: Brad Pitt calls up astronaut at ISS, asks ‘Did you spot Indian moon lander’?

‘That's incredible to see,’ said Pitt, who held the 20-minute video call via split-screen from NASA's Washington headquarters. (Photo: video screengrab)
 

To mark PM Modi's b'day, fan offers 1.25 kg gold crown at Varanasi Temple

An ardent fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi to mark Prime Minister Narender Modi's 69 th birthday. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mi Band 4: 23 things to know before you buy

You can change the removable strap on the Mi Band 4 and use one from the many colourful options to choose from.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: 4 held in Aasara scheme fraud

The arrested men are Mohammed Imran, 30, who worked at the MRO office in Bandlaguda and had obtained the username and password of the MRO, Charminar, and his friends Mohammed Aslam, 25, and Syed Sohailuddin, 23. The details were also shared with Mohammed Mohsin, 31, for a fee.

Hyderabad: Kids left in shock from accident

Though this particular auto in the incident had children under the legal limit, there are many autos overloaded with students which pose a major risk of such accidents.

Hyderabad: Bodies of 3 city victims recovered

Family members mourn near the body of Sivajyothi, a Uppal resident who died in the tragedy, on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Warangal: Survivor tells tale of horror

NDRF teams continue with their operations as they kept searching for missing persons at Devipatnam mandal in East Godavari on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Kakinada: 19 bodies found during search

Tourism minister M. Srinivasa Rao said there were 73 passengers and crew when the boat capsized, of whom 26 had been rescued. With 27 bodies having been found, the search is on for another 20 persons. He said the bodies of a few of the missing passengers may be still in the sunken boat. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham