Watch: How Indian troops stop Pakistani forces from infiltrating on Sept 12

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 18, 2019, 4:40 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 4:40 pm IST
The video shows Pakistani BAT teams infiltrating while Indian forces hit back with grenades.
The black spot in the video represents Pakistan's BAT. It was stopped by the Indian troops on the night of September 12. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The black spot in the video represents Pakistan's BAT. It was stopped by the Indian troops on the night of September 12. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: Pakistan has deployed a number of Border Action Team (BAT) teams of soldiers and terrorists and Special Service Group (SSG) close to posts opposite to multiple locations along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a recent video, attempted infiltration by BAT was recorded on the night of September 12-13 in Hajipur.

 

The video shows Pakistani BAT action while Indian forces hit back with grenades at Pakistan's SSG commandos using Under Barrel Grenade Launchers.

Tension between both countries grew after Article 370 which granted special status to Kashmir was revoked.

 

Tags: line of control, bat, ssg
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


