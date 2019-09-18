Watch: How Indian troops stop Pakistani forces from infiltrating on Sept 12

The black spot in the video represents Pakistan's BAT. It was stopped by the Indian troops on the night of September 12. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: Pakistan has deployed a number of Border Action Team (BAT) teams of soldiers and terrorists and Special Service Group (SSG) close to posts opposite to multiple locations along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a recent video, attempted infiltration by BAT was recorded on the night of September 12-13 in Hajipur.

The video shows Pakistani BAT action while Indian forces hit back with grenades at Pakistan's SSG commandos using Under Barrel Grenade Launchers.

#WATCH Army sources: Infiltration or attempted BAT(Border Action Team) action by Pakistan on 12-13 Sept 2019, was seen&eliminated. In video, Indian troops can be seen launching grenades at Pak's SSG(Special Service Group) commandos/terrorists using Under Barrel Grenade Launchers. pic.twitter.com/KOnYJPWyV8 — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2019

Tension between both countries grew after Article 370 which granted special status to Kashmir was revoked.

