TRS may fight Maharashtra Assembly elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Sep 18, 2019, 12:55 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 12:55 am IST
KCR indicated his intention to cross borders politically and set a foot in Maharashtra.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Not to be limited by the connotation of ‘T’ in his party’s name semantically, Telangana Rashtra Samiti chief and Chief Minster K. Chandrasekhar Rao will soon decide, and highly likely in the affirmative, to fielding party candidates in select constituencies bordering the state in the forthcoming elections to the Maharashtra Assembly.

The TRS boss indicated his intention to cross the borders politically and set a foot in Maharashtra to people, including elected representatives, from villages spread over five Assembly segments from TS bordering the Nanded district in Maharashtra. The people had come to meet him in his chambers in the Assembly on Tuesday.

 

They have told Mr Rao that they were drawn to welfare schemes initiated by the TRS government, including Rythu Bandhu, free power to farmers and old-age Asara pensions.

They said they had demanded that the Maharashtra implement welfare schemes matching TS, and up the meagre amount of `600 as old-age pensions, and were getting only six hours of power supply for agriculture instead of the promised supply of eight hours free power.

The delegation, led by Babli village sarpanch, Babu Rao Ganapath Rao Kadam told the Chief Minister that as they were living close to the TS border, they have strong familial links with people of TS. Mr Kadam said they had categorically told the Maharashtra government to either implement the TRS schemes or merge their areas with TS so that they could avail the benefits.

Stating that they have decided to contest the ensuing elections with these demands, they requested Mr Rao to give TRS tickets to them to contest polls from the Nalgaon, Bhokar, Degloor, Kinwat and Hathgaon Assembly constituencies.

Responding to their request, Mr Rao told them that besides people from five Assembly segments from Nanded district, people were also demanding TRS tickets from Bhiwandi, Shola-pur and Rajara.

...
