Rapes happen in temples: Congress leader Digvijay Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Sep 18, 2019, 1:37 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 1:37 am IST
BJP took strong exception to Mr Singh's remarks describing it an "insult to Hindus and Hindu seers".
 Congress leader Digvijay Singh (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Tuesday stirred a political row when he said, “rapes happen in temples”.

Addressing the ‘Sant Samagam’ organised here by spiritual department of the MP government, Mr Singh said, “Saffron clad people sell ‘churan’. People rape wearing saffron clothes. Rapes happen in temples”.

 

“Those who defamed ‘sanatan dharma’ will not be forgiven even by God”, he remarked.

Mr Singh said there was an attempt to politicise temples and mutts. “We must wage a battle against it”, he added. He called upon the seers not to allow themselves to be used by politicians.

BJP took strong exception to Mr Singh’s remarks describing it an “insult to Hindus and Hindu seers”.

“If one person commits a crime, then it does not mean that the entire section of saffron clad seers is criminals. Why is an attempt was being made to show seers in poor light,” BJP spokesman here Raj-neesh Agrawal asked.

Tags: digvijay singh, ‪bjp
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


