Mumbai autorickshaw driver arrested for masturbating before women

PTI
Published Sep 18, 2019, 10:07 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 10:07 am IST
A woman recently saw the accused masturbating, and managed to take his picture which she tweeted to the Mumbai police's Twitter account.
When Ram Naresh Yadav was found doing the same thing the next day, the woman managed to film the number plate of his auto rickshaw and shared the information with the police. (Representational image)
Mumbai: A 55-year-old auto rickshaw driver was arrested in Mumbai on Tuesday for allegedly masturbating in front of women morning walkers in suburban Malad, police said.

An official of Bangur Nagar police station said a woman recently saw the accused, Ram Naresh Yadav, masturbating, and managed to take his picture which she tweeted to the Mumbai police's Twitter account.

 

When Ram Naresh Yadav was found doing the same thing the next day, the woman managed to film the number plate of his auto rickshaw and shared the information with the police.

"We tracked him down and arrested him under IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). He would be produced before a court on Wednesday," said senior police inspector Shobha Pise.

 

