Nation Current Affairs 18 Sep 2019
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Manual scavengers work in gas chambers,’ SC slams Centre for pitiable support

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Sep 18, 2019, 2:23 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 2:23 pm IST
In India, manual scavenging was traditionally a role decided by the caste system for members of the Dalit caste.
'All human beings are equal but are not being provided equal facilities by authorities,' the bench, also comprising justices M R Shah and B R Gavai, said. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Centre for being unable to provide protective gear to manual scavengers, a lapse that has led to several deaths in recent times.

The top court, likening work conditions of scavengers to gas chambers, said: “In no country are people sent to gas chambers to die. But here, 4 to 5 people lose their lives to manual scavenging every month.”

 

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra questioned Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, as to why proper protective gear like masks and oxygen cylinders were not provided to people who are engaged in manual scavenging and cleaning of sewage and manholes.

In India, manual scavenging was traditionally a role decided by the caste system for members of the Dalit caste, especially Balmiki (or Valminki) or Hela subcaste.
Expressing concern over the presence of an outlaw system in society, the apex court said: ''70 years have passed since Independence; caste discrimination still persists in the country.''

“All human beings are equal but are not being provided equal facilities by authorities,’’ the bench, also comprising justices M R Shah and B R Gavai, said.

Since 1993, hiring people as manual scavengers is banned in India. Moreover, in 2013, a landmark legislation -- Manual Scavengers And Their Rehabilitation Act -- was passed to reinforce the ban and ensure rehabilitation through a mandatory survey.

Despite all measures, manual scavenging is still prevalent across the country.

Scavenging is the practice of manually removing human excreta from service or dry latrines.

The scavengers go inside the dry latrines and collect the untreated human excreta with their bare hands, carry it as head-load in a container and dispose it off.

 

...
Tags: supreme court, manual scavenging, dalit, gas chambers, attorney general, k k venugopal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

'Production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage, advertising related to e-cigarettes are banned,' she said. (Photo: ANI)

'E-cigarettes to be banned, offenders to face jail': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The CSL authorities had lodged the complaint with the Ernakulam South police earlier this week. (Photo: Representational)

Computer hardware from aircraft carrier goes missing, SIT launches probe

The leaders met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and sought his support for their agitation. They even said they were ready to contest from Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) tickets, if allotted. (Photo: Twitter | @TelanganaCMO)

Impressed with schemes in bordering Telangana, Maha villages want to merge

‘I am very glad to inform that modern 'Make In India' product, the second Vande Bharat Express has completed its trial run between New Delhi and Katra (holy place of Goddess Vaishno Devi). The train will start for the passengers in Navaratri. Jai Mata Di!’ tweeted Piyush Goyal. (Photo: ANI)

Vande Bharat connecting New Delhi-Katra to debut this Navaratri



More From Current Affairs

'Naidu humiliated him several times': YSRCP blames Chandrababu for Rao's suicide

Srikanth Reddy claimed that after losing the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Naidu did not meet Rao even once. He alleged that the former chief minister gave him 'sleepless nights' and insulted him. (Photo: File)

J&K leaders will be freed in less than 18 months: Union minister

Jitendra Singh is the first to speak on how long the leaders could remain under detention or house arrest. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya: SC says mediation an option, but hearing must be over by Oct 18

It asserted that if the petitioners wanted, the can settle for the temple-mosque dispute case through mediation. (Photo: File)

Mumbai autorickshaw driver arrested for masturbating before women

When Ram Naresh Yadav was found doing the same thing the next day, the woman managed to film the number plate of his auto rickshaw and shared the information with the police. (Representational image)

'Andhra CM acting in vindictive manner': Chandrababu Naidu

'Cases filed by YSRCP against Kodela Siva Prasada Rao with non-bailable sections were petty. Jagan Reddy is a psycho, who is acting in a vindictive manner,' said Naidu in a press conference. (Photo: File | PTI)
