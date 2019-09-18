Nation Current Affairs 18 Sep 2019 Kodela Siva Prasada ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kodela Siva Prasada Rao death: Chandrababu Naidu demands CBI probe

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Sep 18, 2019, 12:53 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2019, 12:58 am IST
Naidu said that YSRC MP V. Vijayasai Reddy had instigated the govt to book cases against Dr Rao through Twitter and the govt mentally harassed him.
Former AP chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with party leaders, walks behind the vehicle carrying the body of former speaker Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao at Bhavanipuram in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo: Ch. NARAYANA RAO)
Hyderabad: Accusing the Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of being responsible for the death of Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, former Assembly speaker, Telugu Desam supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

Speaking to media at NTR Bhavan, the party headquarters at Hyderabad, on Tuesday, the former three-term Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh said that the ruling YSR Congress government, headed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, had harassed Kodela to the point of pushing him to kill himself.

 

“Kodela lived all his life like a tiger. I believed that he would always live like one, but he hanged himself,” said Mr Naidu, adding, that having witnessed the governance during the various tenures of 11 different chief ministers, including his own, but have never seen a government as vicious and vindictive as the one headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“I can’t understand why the entire police machinery and officers of the All-India Services have surrendered so meekly to the government. I have never felt so much agony in my entire political career as I am undergoing now.” he said.

Mr Naidu said that YSRC MP V. Vijayasai Reddy had instigated the  government to book cases against Dr Rao through Twitter and the government mentally hara-ssed him. He said petty cases were filed against Kodela. besides other cases like shifting of Assembly furniture to his residence.

Mr Naidu recalled that former chief minister late Dr Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, father of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, had filled 26 cases against him but not one of them was proved in a court of law. He alleged Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy was resorting to  booking false cases against members of his erstwhile administration, citing the  examples of cases registered against TD leaders including Ms Nannapaneni Rajakumari, Mr K. Atchen-naidu and Mr C. Kutumaba Rao.

He alleged that the government was trying to hurt individuals and added that he will fight against the government.

Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, n. chandrababu naidu, dr kodela siva prasada rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


